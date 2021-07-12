WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplace ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ), is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with a 2021 Mid-Year Update, highlighting key accomplishments midway through what Company officials believe to be a pivotal year for GenTech.

Management highlights the Company’s recent series of four fully completed value-add acquisitions, including Yourganics ( www.yourganicsnutrition.com ), MPB Snacks ( www.mpbsnacks.com ), NxtBar ( www.nxtbar.com ), and Fizzique ( www.drinkfizzique.com ). The Company is also in the process of closing a fifth, after signing an LOI to acquire Nature Soothie ( NatureSoothie.com ) . The Company expects to close the Nature Soothie acquisition before the end of July.

The Company has also been proactively engaged in balance sheet improvements driven by a combination of cash from operations and mutually beneficial renegotiations.

During the first half of 2021, the Company has settled with multiple convertible noteholders, removing more than $1 million in convertible notes from the balance sheet. This debt reduction initiative will continue throughout 2021. The Company plans to have no outstanding convertible debentures on its books by the end of Q2 2022. At present, only one major convertible noteholder remains outstanding: ‘East Capital Investment Corp’. The Company is actively engaged in proactive discussions with this creditor. The Company announced early in 2021 that it had settled an outstanding judgement of $1.09 million from 2017 at that time.

In total, GenTech has proactively reduced total outstanding liabilities by $2 million, or 62%, so far this year, leaving the Company in a significantly strengthened position as management looks forward to explosive growth potential in 2022.

In addition, the Company has begun to see dramatic sales growth in 2021. As of June 30, leaving out the contributions of recent acquisitions and only focusing on the core SINFIT Nutrition segment, total revenues were approximately $300k during the first half of the year. If acquisitions are included, that number, expressed as a semi-annualized run rate, grows to well over $650k. However, significant additional commercialization involving acquired products will roll out over coming months, pushing that run rate substantially higher by year end.