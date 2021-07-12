checkAd

GenTech Holdings, Inc. Provides Mid-Year Update Multiple Acquisitions, Debt Reduction, Growth Acceleration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:15  |  48   |   |   

WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplace (www.sinfitnutrition.com), is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with a 2021 Mid-Year Update, highlighting key accomplishments midway through what Company officials believe to be a pivotal year for GenTech.

Management highlights the Company’s recent series of four fully completed value-add acquisitions, including Yourganics (www.yourganicsnutrition.com), MPB Snacks (www.mpbsnacks.com), NxtBar (www.nxtbar.com), and Fizzique (www.drinkfizzique.com). The Company is also in the process of closing a fifth, after signing an LOI to acquire Nature Soothie (NatureSoothie.com). The Company expects to close the Nature Soothie acquisition before the end of July.

The Company has also been proactively engaged in balance sheet improvements driven by a combination of cash from operations and mutually beneficial renegotiations.

During the first half of 2021, the Company has settled with multiple convertible noteholders, removing more than $1 million in convertible notes from the balance sheet. This debt reduction initiative will continue throughout 2021. The Company plans to have no outstanding convertible debentures on its books by the end of Q2 2022. At present, only one major convertible noteholder remains outstanding: ‘East Capital Investment Corp’. The Company is actively engaged in proactive discussions with this creditor. The Company announced early in 2021 that it had settled an outstanding judgement of $1.09 million from 2017 at that time.

In total, GenTech has proactively reduced total outstanding liabilities by $2 million, or 62%, so far this year, leaving the Company in a significantly strengthened position as management looks forward to explosive growth potential in 2022.

In addition, the Company has begun to see dramatic sales growth in 2021. As of June 30, leaving out the contributions of recent acquisitions and only focusing on the core SINFIT Nutrition segment, total revenues were approximately $300k during the first half of the year. If acquisitions are included, that number, expressed as a semi-annualized run rate, grows to well over $650k. However, significant additional commercialization involving acquired products will roll out over coming months, pushing that run rate substantially higher by year end.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenTech Holdings, Inc. Provides Mid-Year Update Multiple Acquisitions, Debt Reduction, Growth Acceleration WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods marketplace (www.sinfitnutrition.com), is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board