Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica has licensed to STADA exclusive rights to market and sell ViruProtect (ColdZyme) in Vietnam. The agreement builds on the two companies' existing successful partnership to market ViruProtect, a medical device for treating and alleviating common colds, in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Extending the partnership will leverage Enyzmatica's technological expertise with STADA's substantial commercial footprint and sales and marketing infrastructure in Vietnam through its STADA Vietnam and Pymepharco subsidiaries.

Enzymatica AB and STADA are expanding their successful commercial partnership for ViruProtect to cover Vietnam. Under the terms of the extended partnership, Enzymatica will supply ViruProtect for STADA Vietnam to distribute and market in Vietnam through an extensive marketing and sales network. Through its STADA Vietnam and Pymepharco subsidiaries, STADA is among the 10 leading companies in Vietnam's pharmaceuticals sector, with nationwide coverage of both retail and hospital channels. With a growing portfolio of non-prescription brands, the company intends to become a top-five player in Vietnam's consumer healthcare market.

The agreement builds on the two companies' existing successful partnership to market ViruProtect, a medical device mouth spray for treating and alleviating common colds, in more than 40 countries worldwide. Following local registration, STADA intends to introduce ViruProtect in Vietnam next year.

"As a major investor in Vietnam's pharmaceutical sector for more than 20 years, STADA is ideally placed to bring this innovative product to consumers and pharmacists as a go-to-partner in Vietnam. By combining the introduction of STADA's international brands such as Natures Aid and Walmark food supplements with licensing partnerships for appealing products such as ViruProtect, STADA is increasingly offering Vietnam's pharmacists and consumers an attractive range of consumer healthcare brands they can trust", said Carsten Cron, STADA's Head of Emerging Markets.

Estimates value Vietnam's growing consumer healthcare market at around EUR 2 billion per year. Within the Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT) category of primary care, pharynx supportive therapies generate annual sales of more than EUR 20 million. Through the innovative ViruProtect mouth spray, STADA intends to offer an attractive alternative to both oral topical or solution products as a pioneer in healthy ENT care for the Vietnamese public.

