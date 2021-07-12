checkAd

LG Innotek reduces 45K tons of greenhouse gas emissions

  • LG Innotek published the '2020-21 Sustainability Report' that contains the company's ESG achievements
  • The company reorganized the ESG vision system and strengthened relevant organizational structure and activities
  • "LG Innotek will reinforce ESG management to become a company lasting for 100 years"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Cheoldong Jeong) reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 11% in 2020 from the previous year. The total reduction amount is about 45,000 tons (tCO2eq, carbon dioxide equivalent), which is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gas absorbed by 3.9 million trees in a year.

LG Innotek employees are presenting the ‘2020-2021 LG Innotek Sustainability Report.’ This report introduces the company’s new ESG vision, relevant organizations, and major ESG efforts and achievements.

Considering that the company's sales increased by 20% during the same period, it is a significant figure. For manufacturing companies, greenhouse gas emission generally rises as sales grow.

LG Innotek announced on the 12th that it had published the '2020-2021 LG Innotek Sustainability Report,' which contains the company's ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) efforts and achievements.

LG Innotek's commitment to reinforce ESG management is well illustrated in this report. In the report, the company disclosed a new ESG vision and relevant organizational structure.

LG Innotek has established the ESG vision system that includes strategies and tasks for each ESG field with the vision of 'Global No. 1 Material and Component Company to Bring a Better Tomorrow.'

Its relevant organizations were also reinforced. The 'ESG Board Committee' was established within the board of directors (BOD) to act as the supreme review board for ESG. In addition, the 'ESG Executive Committee' is running to promote company-wide ESG activities. The Executive Committee is chaired by the CFO, and relevant departments are participating.

Especially, this year's report disclosed ESG management activities more in detail as per the global information disclosure standards to reinforce communication with stakeholders.

Along with it, the report introduced the company's major environmental, social and governance-related efforts and achievements.

First, in the field of environment, LG Innotek has proactively performed green management activities with the goal of 'zero environmental impact.' Such activities include introducing renewable energy and expanding the application of high-efficiency production facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Through these efforts, the company saved the total energy cost of KRW 5.2 billion last year. Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 11% from 2019, and the total reduction amount is about 45,000 tons.

