Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Operations Update

On July 3 rd the Company began production of a documentary film based on the music industry. Interviews have taken place throughout Southern California and Nevada with additional locations scheduled for Utah, Texas, Georgia and the Northeast.

The interviews are being conducted by the Company's Seven Arts Music associate, Thom Hazaert, and expected to be ready for release in the summer of 2022.

Also, the Company is looking at other potential projects and intends to aggressively reassert its cinema footprint under new management.

Additionally, a new website has been launched and will continue to be updated as projects advance. The website can be viewed at: sevenartsentertainment.com.

Finally, the Company has recently submitted it's OTC Markets application and paid in full the required fees. Once processed Seven Arts can begin uploading required reports to become current in its reporting obligations.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "I'm pleased with our progress to date. We're actively operating our film production business and moving steadily toward being caught up with public markets disclosures. We'll continue to keep shareholders informed as material events unfold."

