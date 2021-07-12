checkAd

AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million Moviegoers Globally From Thursday Through Sunday

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced today that it once again broke its previous post-reopening weekend attendance records. For the second time in three weekends, and third time since Memorial Day weekend, AMC recorded its busiest weekend attendance numbers in the last 16 months. Approximately 3.2 million people watched movies at AMC’s United States and international theatre locations between Thursday, July 8 and Sunday, June 11.

The industry box office was led by BLACK WIDOW, which opened to an estimated $80 million for its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, breaking the previous record, which was set by F9 just two weekends ago. Beyond the success of BLACK WIDOW, the other nine movies in the top 10 also posted meaningful ticket sales and helped give the industry its first $100-million plus domestic box office weekend since early 2020.

Eight of the top 10 busiest theatres in the U.S. across the whole movie theatre industry were AMCs. They were led by the AMC Burbank 30 complex in Burbank, Calif.

In the U.S. on Thursday through Sunday, AMC had more than 2.5 million guests, a new post re-opening record.

Internationally, more than 650,000 people visited AMC’s theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-reopening record.

This brought the total global attendance at AMC’s theatres at home and abroad this past weekend, Thursday through Sunday, to an encouraging approximately 3.2 million.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Wertpapier


