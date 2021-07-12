checkAd

IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld Name Tractor Supply to 2021 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:30  |  92   |   |   

IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld have announced Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) as a 2021 100 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognized the 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. This year’s ranking of No. 14 represents Tractor Supply’s first appearance on the coveted list.

“As the nation’s largest rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply’s IT team has been instrumental in our growth and modernization, and we are honored to be recognized by Computerworld as one of the top places to work in IT,” said Rob Mills, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer. “Our technology professionals are incredibly talented and help support Tractor Supply’s commitment to serving our customers as the dependable supplier for the Out Here lifestyle. Working with best-in-class technology and programs, while focusing on our culture where Team Members can grow and succeed, will continue to be the foundation of our department and our collective success.”

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. Rankings are determined by a comprehensive questionnaire and extensive surveys of IT workers. Organizations will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com along with results from the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

Tractor Supply offers Team Members competitive wages and benefits, along with opportunities for continuing education and connection with affinity groups and employee resource groups. Over the past 16 months, Tractor Supply’s IT team has worked to implement leading technology and cloud infrastructure to help meet the evolving needs of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical,” said Kate Hoy, Editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

