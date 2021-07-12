checkAd

Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class Conditioning Agent, Treosulfan, in Canada

globenewswire
12.07.2021   

TORONTO and CHICAGO and WEDEL, Germany, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement, formalizing its relationship with medac GmbH (“medac”) to commercialize treosulfan, a bifunctional alkylating agent, in Canada.

Treosulfan will be marketed in Canada under the brand name Trecondyv and indicated in combination with fludarabine as part of a conditioning treatment prior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“allo-HSCT”). Medexus will be responsible for selling and marketing the product, while medac will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the product.

Medexus has been distributing treosulfan in Canada under the Special Access Program and recently received Health Canada approval to commercialize Trecondyv for the treatment of adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML”) or Myelodysplastic Syndromes (“MDS”) who are at increased risk for standard conditioning therapies, as well as for pediatric patients older than one year with AML or MDS.

Michael Pine, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, commented, “We are pleased to have signed our third licensing agreement with medac and to expand our strong collaboration. Our approval in Canada and anticipated commercial launch in September will provide an important new option for patients and physicians in Canada, and this licensing deal further solidifies our partnership with medac and reinforces our commitment to building out our innovative product portfolio in North America. Furthermore, the Company continues preparations for the launch of treosulfan in the US with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date approaching on August 11th, and we expect to be in a position to launch quickly subject to anticipated approval.”

Magnus Küster, Vice President International Sales & Regions of medac, emphasized, “This licensing deal with Medexus represents a further milestone in our long collaboration history, as it offers us the opportunity of providing patients and physicians with our very promising new treatment option in the area of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, now in Canada. The treosulfan-based conditioning regimen stands out for its combination of being highly effective - similar to the potency of myeloablative procedures - while simultaneously exhibiting significantly reduced toxicity. We at medac are very proud of our first-in-class conditioning agent as it fully meets our company’s goals of improving patients’ lives and supporting healthcare professionals in the best possible way."

