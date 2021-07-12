checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Pens Deal for Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine Comedy “Best Sellers”

COS COB, Conn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all U.S. rights to award-winning filmmaker Lina Roessler’s comedy Best Sellers starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza alongside Cary Elwes, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong and Veronica Ferres. The screenplay, written by Anthony Grieco, won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award. Screen Media plans a September 2021 theatrical and on-demand release for the film.

In a last-ditch effort to save the boutique publishing house her father has left her, an ambitious young editor (Plaza) goes on a book tour with a bitter, booze-addled author (Caine) who put the publishing house on the map decades ago.

“We are thrilled to work with Screen Media on the release of “Best Sellers”,” said the producers of the film. “The team there loves this fantastic movie, and we are looking forward to promoting the release alongside them. The pairing of Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza is unexpected but the two of them absolutely shine together on screen. Lina Roessler directed them with a masterful balance of comedy and poignancy. She’s certainly a director to watch.”

“This film is a tour-de-force for Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, who brilliantly play off each other throughout this effervescent comedy. But the real kudos go to first-time director Lina Roessler for having the ability to get the most out of these seasoned comedians. She is a fresh young talent with an assured future,” said Mark Damon.

“Not since As Good as it Gets have we seen such a mismatched pair take to the road,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Aubrey Plaza’s humor and charm paired with Michael Caine’s endearing curmudgeon-ism really captivated us. We know audiences will be drawn to their improbable friendship as much as we were.”

Directed by Roessler (Little Whispers: The Vow), Best Sellers is an official Canada-UK co-production, produced by Jonathan Vanger (Miss Sloane) for Wishing Tree Productions and Pierre Even (War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) under Item 7 in Canada, Arielle Elwes, Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) in the UK, and executive produced by Petr Jákl, Martin Barab, Jere Hausfater, Mark Damon, Hussain Amarshi, Sashi Arnold, Kevin Bernhardt, Paul-E. Audet, Adam Goldworm, and Joe Sisto.

