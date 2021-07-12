checkAd

Tego Cyber to Present At Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 15:30  |  75   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Conference which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41967

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Tego Cyber's management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.
8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150
Las Vegas, Nevada 89123
USA
Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)
Tel: 725-726-7840 x 705 (Europe)
Email: info@tegocyber.com
Web: tegocyber.com
Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber
Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654949/Tego-Cyber-to-Present-At-Access-to-G ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tego Cyber to Present At Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021, a ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
E2Gold Announces Increase in Private Placement from $4 Million to $5.2 Million
Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra(R) by Trintech
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...