DUBAI, U.A.E, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the super absorbent polymer demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Increasing use in the production of medical and personal hygiene products will continue fuelling the demand for super absorbent polymers.

The super absorbent polymer market offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape, profiling the key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

According to a study by FMI, the disposable diapers manufacturing sector will account for 76% sales in 2021. Regardless of the challenges posed by COVID-19 outbreak, the demand increased by 4.7% between 2020 and 2021. Spurred by this, the global super absorbent polymer market is expected to surpass US$9.18bn in 2021.

Rising popularity of adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products is driving sales of the super absorbent polymers. The market also will gain from the increasing awareness about hygiene and safety. Surge in sales is on cards as governments around the world adopt initiatives to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining proper hygiene amid COVID-19 outbreak.

While several other markets struggled to stay afloat during pandemic, super absorbent polymers sales continued to rise. The rising demand for medical and hygiene products will continue guaranteeing growth through the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence also has compelled medical experts to focus on developing improved incontinence solutions. Numerous healthcare policies are therefore undertaken numerous government bodies to boost healthcare quality. This will present a conducive environment for overall growth of the market.

However, fluctuating price raw materials continues to threaten growth in the market.

"Key players in the global market are investing in the development of bio-based super absorbent polymers in order to keep pace with growing focus on sustainable production. This trend will continue through the forecast period to enable growth in the market in the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-429

Key Takeaways

Sodium polyacrylate is the top-selling product and is expected to account for 64% of overall market in 2021. Its ability to absorb 800 times its weight, makes it a one of kind of super absorbent polymer.

Diaper segment is expected to hold the dominant share 76% of the market in 2021 as it is.

China is expected to account for 76% of the East Asia market during the forecast period as this country has the largest consumer base of personal hygiene products.

is expected to account for 76% of the market during the forecast period as this country has the largest consumer base of personal hygiene products. The India market is expected to rise at 5.8% CAGR by the end of 2031 driven by the rising demand for baby care and feminine hygiene products.

market is expected to rise at 5.8% CAGR by the end of 2031 driven by the rising demand for baby care and feminine hygiene products. Japan will account for 16% of sales in super East Asia , driven by the rising demand for adult incontinence products. As according to World Bank statistics, one fourth of Japan's population is over 60. This is indicative of conducive environment for super absorbent sales in the country.

Key Drivers