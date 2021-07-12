Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market is Predicated to Garner Revenue of $65,750.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the Analysis Period - Exclusive Report [410 pages] by Research Dive

The global COVID-19 diagnostics market is predicted to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to dominate the market. Various key players are working on initiatives to help the market grow further.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Research Dive, the Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market is predicted to experience a significant rise in revenue from $49,000.9 million in 2020 to over $65,750.1 million by 2028 at a stable CAGR of 3.5% from 2021-2028.