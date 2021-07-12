Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market is Predicated to Garner Revenue of $65,750.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the Analysis Period - Exclusive Report [410 pages] by Research Dive
The global COVID-19 diagnostics market is predicted to witness significant growth in the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to dominate the market. Various key players are working on initiatives to help the market grow further.
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Research Dive, the Global Covid-19 Diagnostic Market is predicted to experience a significant rise in revenue from $49,000.9 million in 2020 to over $65,750.1 million by 2028 at a stable CAGR of 3.5% from 2021-2028.
COVID-19 Diagnostic Market: Regional Analysis
The North American region is predicted to garner tremendous revenue of $21,237.30 million by 2028 in the analysis period. Several experts of the market have been working towards slowing the spread of the virus. To add further, the extensive use of coronavirus diagnostic kit to detect any traces of the virus quickly is expected to further propel the growth of the market.
Key Market Segments
- By product and services, the services sub-segment is expected to gain revenue of $31,671.40 million in the analysis. Due to people being exposed to the coronavirus, many service providers have been ensuring that everyone is tested with the use of the latest methods. This is set to further enhance the growth of the market.
- By samples type, the nasopharyngeal sub-segment is set to garner hold the highest market share with revenue of $26,485.50 million in the analysis period. The rtPCR tests require nasal swabs which provide the most accurate results post testing. This factor is set to add to the growth of the market.
- By test type, the antibody (serology) sub-segment is set to gain revenue of $15,125.10 million by 2028. This growth is a result of the serology test that is able to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus within the collected samples accurately.
- By mode, the point-of-care sub-segment is expected to gain revenue of $38,507.70 million in the analysis period due to the increase in manufacture of testing kits. These tests are known to provide an accurate result which is set to add to the growth of the market.
- End user, the laboratories sub-segment is set to contribute to the steady growth of the market with revenue of $25,747.20 million in the forecast period. Most of the cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in labs, especially due to the large number of people opting to get it done with the help of professionals.
