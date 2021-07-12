checkAd

Klövern signs a lease contract with Avalanche Studios Group in New York

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:30  |  95   |   |   

Klövern has signed a lease contract with Avalanche Studios Group for approximately 1,370 sq.m. of office space at 1245 Broadway in New York. The tenant, a Swedish computer game developer that has established itself at the forefront of innovative game development, will move in during the first quarter of 2022 and the lease term is five years.

1245 Broadway, a 23-story modern office building located at the corner of 31st Street and Broadway, is Klövern’s largest ongoing project and is being developed in collaboration with GDS Development Management (GDSNY). The building will be LEED Gold certified and offer office spaces with the latest technology in air quality and touchless systems.

“We are very pleased to announce the lease contract with Avalanche Studios Group in our largest ongoing project, 1245 Broadway. We see that the rental market is starting to recover well in New York and we expect further rentals during the year”, says Klövern’s Head of Finance, Jens Andersson.

“The perfect location, the wonderful atmosphere, and the attractive design made the choice of our new office in New York easy. We look forward to moving in, being inspired by our surroundings, and continuing to develop world-class gaming experiences for all our players around the world”, says Jennie Wilund, COO at Avalanche Studios Group.

For additional information, please contact:
Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.


