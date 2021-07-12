Beijing (ots) - Yantai, a famous coastal city in East China, is becoming an

Established in 2018, the Park accommodates over 60 South Korean companies. Theseforeign companies could complete all the legal procedures abroad for setting upYantai-based joint ventures, the first ever favorable policy of its kind inChina.Following the launch of the Park, Yantai continued to open wider to the outsideworld. In August 2019, the city became part of the Shandong Free Trade Zone,which is committed to attracting a wider range of foreign investment from EastAsia, including Japan. By August 2020, 4,500 enterprises had been registered inthe zone, including over 540 South Korean-funded enterprises, with 20 among Top500 South Korean companies.Yantai is also dubbed "home away from home" for South Korean investors by theSouth Korean Consul-General in Qingdao, who wishes to bring more South Koreaninvestors to the coastal city.The animated video Shore of Heaven, Beauty of Yantai, co-produced by ChinaMatters and the Yantai Publicity Department, demonstrates interesting stories ofYantai's history, culture, customs, and prospects.Contact:Tan JiaqingTel: 008610-68996961E-mail: mailto:jqtan@cnmatters.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4966324OTS: China Matters