China Matters releases an animated video of Yantai China's Window to East Asia
Beijing (ots) - Yantai, a famous coastal city in East China, is becoming an
important window for the country to communicate with its East Asian neighbors.
Adjacent to Japan and South Korea as a large port, Yantai is home to investors
from these two countries. The Yantai China-South Korea Industrial Park, as a
vital sign of the city's goal of attracting foreign investment, is one of the
three national industrial parks involving South Korea.
Established in 2018, the Park accommodates over 60 South Korean companies. These
foreign companies could complete all the legal procedures abroad for setting up
Yantai-based joint ventures, the first ever favorable policy of its kind in
China.
Following the launch of the Park, Yantai continued to open wider to the outside
world. In August 2019, the city became part of the Shandong Free Trade Zone,
which is committed to attracting a wider range of foreign investment from East
Asia, including Japan. By August 2020, 4,500 enterprises had been registered in
the zone, including over 540 South Korean-funded enterprises, with 20 among Top
500 South Korean companies.
Yantai is also dubbed "home away from home" for South Korean investors by the
South Korean Consul-General in Qingdao, who wishes to bring more South Korean
investors to the coastal city.
The animated video Shore of Heaven, Beauty of Yantai, co-produced by China
Matters and the Yantai Publicity Department, demonstrates interesting stories of
Yantai's history, culture, customs, and prospects.
Contact:
Tan Jiaqing
Tel: 008610-68996961
E-mail: mailto:jqtan@cnmatters.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143504/4966324
OTS: China Matters
