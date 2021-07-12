SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its second quarter results on Monday, August 2, 2021 after market close.
SBA will host a conference call on Monday, August 2, 2021 to discuss these results.
The call may be accessed as follows:
When:
Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)
Dial-in Number:
877-692-8955
Access Code:
1473405
Conference Name:
SBA Second Quarter 2021 Results
Replay Available:
(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 2429212
Scheduled to begin 8/2/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 8/16/2021 at 12:00 AM
(TZ: Eastern)
Internet Access:
About SBA Communications Corporation
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005510/en/
