Columbia Care Appoints Philip Goldberg of Green Leaf Medical to its Board of Directors

Mr. Goldberg co-founded Green Leaf in 2014 and grew the company into a leading multi-state operator in the mid-Atlantic region with 500 full time employees, 400,000 square feet of cultivation space, three extraction labs, and 10 dispensary licenses across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio. Mr. Goldberg served as the company’s CEO until it was acquired by Columbia Care in June of 2021.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the United States, has appointed Philip Goldberg, former CEO and Co-Founder of Green Leaf Medical (“Green Leaf”), to its Board of Directors. His appointment expands the Board to nine members.

“Phil has been a great partner throughout the acquisition and integration process. His experience in the space and success in growing a high-quality, customer-focused company is going to be a tremendous asset for our Board and shareholders,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Phil brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly beneficial to our growth plans as the industry continues to evolve and as key markets open for medical and adult use. He is a natural fit in the Columbia Care family, and we are thrilled to welcome him.”

Mr. Goldberg commented about his appointment, noting, “I was very happy to accept the offer to join the Board of such an impressive company that we knew well from operating in market together. Columbia Care’s strategy, growth and passion for the cannabis industry sets a standard that is unmatched, and I look forward to supporting the team in this continued, upward trajectory.”

Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Goldberg founded and operated a successful advertising firm focused on lead generation, digital media, customer acquisition and retention. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 126 facilities1 including 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and continues to deliver industry-leading products and services. The company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. Through its dispensary network, the company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005513/en/