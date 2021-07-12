checkAd

Columbia Care Appoints Philip Goldberg of Green Leaf Medical to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:43  |  19   |   |   

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the United States, has appointed Philip Goldberg, former CEO and Co-Founder of Green Leaf Medical (“Green Leaf”), to its Board of Directors. His appointment expands the Board to nine members.

Mr. Goldberg co-founded Green Leaf in 2014 and grew the company into a leading multi-state operator in the mid-Atlantic region with 500 full time employees, 400,000 square feet of cultivation space, three extraction labs, and 10 dispensary licenses across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio. Mr. Goldberg served as the company’s CEO until it was acquired by Columbia Care in June of 2021.

“Phil has been a great partner throughout the acquisition and integration process. His experience in the space and success in growing a high-quality, customer-focused company is going to be a tremendous asset for our Board and shareholders,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Phil brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly beneficial to our growth plans as the industry continues to evolve and as key markets open for medical and adult use. He is a natural fit in the Columbia Care family, and we are thrilled to welcome him.”

Mr. Goldberg commented about his appointment, noting, “I was very happy to accept the offer to join the Board of such an impressive company that we knew well from operating in market together. Columbia Care’s strategy, growth and passion for the cannabis industry sets a standard that is unmatched, and I look forward to supporting the team in this continued, upward trajectory.”

Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Goldberg founded and operated a successful advertising firm focused on lead generation, digital media, customer acquisition and retention. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 126 facilities1 including 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and continues to deliver industry-leading products and services. The company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. Through its dispensary network, the company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Columbia Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Care Appoints Philip Goldberg of Green Leaf Medical to its Board of Directors Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:22 Uhr3 Top-Aktien, die dich im Juli (und darüber hinaus) reicher machen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21Columbia Care Announces Launch of West Virginia Market Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of CannAscend, Owner and Operator of Four Dispensaries Across Ohio
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Columbia Care to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Columbia Care Announces Closing of US$74.5 Million Private Placement Offering of 6.00% Secured Convertible Notes Due 2025
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.213 Aktien, von denen die Wall Street erwartet, dass sie sich in 1 Jahr verdoppeln oder verdreifachen werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.06.21Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Medicine Man, a Rapidly Growing, Vertically Integrated Operator in the Denver Metro Area
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten