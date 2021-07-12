checkAd

Reckitt Announces Completion Of Biofreeze Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:53  |  25   |   |   

SLOUGH, England and PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 February 2021, Reckitt announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Biofreeze and TheraPearl from Performance Health, a company owned by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Reckitt is pleased to confirm the closing of this acquisition. 

Reckitt

All regulatory requirements and conditions for the completion of the transaction have been met.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Biofreeze:

Biofreeze is a leader in over-the-counter topical pain relief with gel, roll-on, spray, cream and patch formats. The brand has a strong footprint in North America retail and clinical channels with an e-commerce and international presence.

The acquisition also includes the TheraPearl brand, a leader in premium hot and cold therapy with a strong footprint in North America.

About Reckitt: 

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.  Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478488/reckitt_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reckitt Announces Completion Of Biofreeze Acquisition SLOUGH, England and PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On 24 February 2021, Reckitt announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Biofreeze and TheraPearl from Performance Health, a company owned by funds affiliated with Madison …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to ...
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ...
Denmark most business-friendly country in world; Norway and Sweden among simplest in Europe, TMF ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area