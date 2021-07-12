checkAd

HUTCHMED Announces Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option of the Global Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:52  |  38   |   |   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM, HKEX:13) today announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option of the Global Offering. The Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on July 12, 2021, fully exercised the Over-allotment Option, in respect of an aggregate of 15,600,000 offer shares (the “Over-allotment Shares”), representing approximately 15% of the total number of offer shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option to (among other things) facilitate the return to Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited) the borrowed shares under the Stock Borrowing Agreement which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering. The Company has been notified that following the return of such shares, the shareholding of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited in the Company will be 332,502,740 shares, representing 38.48% of the total number of voting rights of the Company as enlarged by the issuance of the Over-allotment Shares.

The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$40.10 per offer share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, Securities and Futures Commission transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the offer price per offer share under the Global Offering.

Approval of Listing

Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Total Number of Issued Shares upon the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

The Company’s total number of issued shares as of the date of this announcement and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option (assuming there are no other changes to the total number of issued shares since the date of this announcement) is 848,515,660 shares and 864,115,660 shares, respectively.

AIM Admission

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 15,600,000 Over-allotment Shares to be admitted to the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. UK time on July 16, 2021.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED Announces Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option of the Global Offering HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM, HKEX:13) today announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option of the Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board