HUTCHMED Announces Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option of the Global Offering

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM, HKEX:13) today announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option of the Global Offering. The Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on July 12, 2021, fully exercised the Over-allotment Option, in respect of an aggregate of 15,600,000 offer shares (the “Over-allotment Shares”), representing approximately 15% of the total number of offer shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option to (among other things) facilitate the return to Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited) the borrowed shares under the Stock Borrowing Agreement which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering. The Company has been notified that following the return of such shares, the shareholding of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited in the Company will be 332,502,740 shares, representing 38.48% of the total number of voting rights of the Company as enlarged by the issuance of the Over-allotment Shares.



The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$40.10 per offer share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, Securities and Futures Commission transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the offer price per offer share under the Global Offering.

Approval of Listing

Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in the Over-allotment Shares are expected to commence on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Total Number of Issued Shares upon the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

The Company’s total number of issued shares as of the date of this announcement and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option (assuming there are no other changes to the total number of issued shares since the date of this announcement) is 848,515,660 shares and 864,115,660 shares, respectively.

AIM Admission

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 15,600,000 Over-allotment Shares to be admitted to the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. UK time on July 16, 2021.