Lamar Advertising Company Announces Investment in Vistar Media

BATON ROUGE, La., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), an owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announced today that it has acquired a minority stake in Vistar Media, a leading global provider of programmatic technology for the digital out-of-home sector. Lamar’s investment of $30 million will help Vistar strengthen its balance sheet, expand its research and development and extend its reach into new markets. Under the terms of the transaction, Lamar will receive a seat on Vistar’s Board of Directors. Vistar will continue to operate as an independent technology partner to buyers and sellers across the global out-of-home ecosystem.



"By providing capital to a clear leader in the programmatic space, Lamar is investing in the future of our industry and the next evolution of our compelling media channel," Lamar chief executive officer Sean Reilly said. "As a longtime partner with Vistar, we've been impressed with their thoughtful leadership, technology and innovation, and we're hopeful that this investment will help Vistar pursue further growth to the benefit of media owners and advertisers across the out-of-home sector."