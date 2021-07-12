180 Life Sciences Regains Nasdaq Compliance for Listing Rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2)
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the
development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it has regained Nasdaq Compliance for Listing Rules 5605(b)(1) and
5605(c)(2).
As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K, filed by 180 Life Sciences Corp. (the “Company”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on January 6, 2021, the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company that it did not comply with the independent director and audit committee requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Listing Rules 5605(b)(1) and 5605(c)(2) (the “Rules”), respectively. Nasdaq provided the Company 45 days, or until February 19, 2021, to submit to Nasdaq a plan detailing how the Company intended to regain compliance with the rules. The Company timely submitted such plan and Nasdaq granted the Company an extension until June 30, 2021 to regain compliance with the Continued Listing Rules.
On July 6, 2021, based on the appointments of Pamela G. Marrone to the Company’s Board of Directors and Francis Knuettel II to the Company’s Board of Directors and audit committee, as detailed in the Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Commission on June 28, 2021 and June 10, 2021, Nasdaq provided written notice to the Company that it has determined that the Company complies with the Rules, and this matter is now closed.
About 180 Life Sciences Corp.
180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary, most advanced platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor) which is in the clinic.
