Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and Ongoing Operations of the Karowe Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE:  LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) 

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed loan documentation in relation to its previously announced senior secured project financing debt package of US$220 million (the "Facilities") between Lucara Botswana Proprietary Limited ("Lucara Botswana") as the Borrower and a syndicate of five mandated lead arrangers ("MLAs"). The MLAs are: African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa Finance Corp., ING, Natixis, and Societe Generale, London Branch.  Afreximbank is acting as Facility Agent in connection with the Facilities. Please view PDF version

The Facilities include two tranches: a project finance facility of US$170 million to fund the development of the underground project, and a US$50 million working capital facility to re-finance the Company's existing debt and to support on-going operations.  The Facilities, combined with the recently announced equity financings totaling approximately US$30 million (the "Initial Equity Contribution") (link to news release), and projected cash flows from the Karowe open pit mine, during the underground construction period, result in the Karowe Underground Expansion Project (the "UGP") being fully financed.    

Eira Thomas, President and CEO commented: "Lucara is excited to be moving forward with a fully financed underground expansion project, extending Karowe's mine life to at least 2040 and projected to deliver at least US$4 billion in additional revenues using conservative diamond price assumptions. Securing credit commitments for the arrangement of US$220 million senior debt facilities from five leading international financial institutions, with significant mining and metals track records and experience in Africa, is an important achievement for Lucara and reflects confidence in the large-stone resource at Karowe and the considerable efforts undertaken over the last five years to scope and define this attractive, highly economic growth opportunity for the company. It also reflects confidence in the strong, safe and reliable operating environment that has prevailed at Karowe over the last eight years, adhering to high standards in respect of ESG and striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which we operate.  The development of the underground expansion project will adhere to all required environmental regulations and comply with Equator Principles.

