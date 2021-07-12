checkAd

Care.com Expands Suite of Enterprise Services Through Partnerships With CollegeVine and Talkspace

12.07.2021   

Care.com, the digital care services leader and provider of the most comprehensive suite of family care benefits in the industry, today announced that it has expanded its enterprise services through new partnerships with CollegeVine and Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK).

Effective this month, CollegeVine, the leader in virtual guidance for high schoolers, will be available to clients who have existing LifeCare services offered by Care.com. Talkspace, the leader in digital virtual behavioral healthcare, will become available as a stand-alone mental health offering to all of Care.com’s enterprise clients effective July 2021.

Care.com’s industry-leading suite of enterprise services currently includes access to the company’s digital platform, backup care for children and adults, senior care, personalized care support, and additional services ranging from breastfeeding support to financial planning, all designed to provide the full spectrum of care for working families. The addition of CollegeVine and Talkspace reflects the growing need for college advising and access to mental health support, respectively.

CollegeVine provides access to personalized guidance for high school students with services that include essay reviews, college admission planning, help navigating financial aid and scholarship programs, among others. Talkspace gives members aged 13+ immediate access to counseling and therapy for mental health support with licensed therapists.

In making the announcement, Natalie Mayslich, GM of Consumer and Enterprise for Care.com, said “Best-in-class employers know that today, care benefits are must-haves for their teams, and equally important, they understand that has expanded beyond care for small children and aging adults. Through this pandemic year, mental health support has rapidly become a workplace priority and, as any parent of a teenager can tell you, the academic and competitive pressures of college prep are intense. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with market leaders like CollegeVine and Talkspace in support of the 15 million+ employees we reach with our enterprise services.”

“Parents have always played a vital role in the college admissions process, but to go it alone these days can be very daunting,” said Zack Perkins, CollegeVine CEO. “By partnering with Care.com, we will bring much needed guidance and support to families during this critical life milestone. Our comprehensive platform takes you and your student from start to finish with expert guidance and is completely free for families—it's a must-have for any working parent.”

