Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2021 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 26, 2021

Press release
Brussels, July 12, 2021

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2021 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 26, 2021

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Antoine Chouc, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations

The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium Q2 2021 results

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the second quarter and first half of 2021, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Monday, July 26 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results.

About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact
Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99
Ana Castaño – ana.castanolopez@orange.com - +32 (0) 468 46 95 31
ir@orange.be

Press contacts
Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0) 479 016 058
Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0) 477 69 87 73
press@orange.be

Attachment





