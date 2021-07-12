checkAd

Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 16:30  |  45   |   |   

- Various medication assistance technologies help elderly in ensuring medication adherence, chronic disease prevalence presents incredible avenue

- Rising burden of strokes and other heart diseases makes cardiovascular disease lucrative segment, governments frame policies for elderly care

ALBANY, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geriatrics care has made enormous strides over the past few decades. Rapidly aging populations notably in some emerging economies and developed nations around the world has made this a public health concern. The elderly population is more prone to complex psychological and neurological conditions. The aspect has brought a large number of players, drugmakers and healthcare providers, to put greater emphasis on the health needs of elderly populations. The prevalence of chronic diseases among people aged more than 60 years and high awareness among them to seek formal medical care have been factors contributing to the demand in the geriatric medicines market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.

Governments worldwide have intensified their focus on meeting the medical needs of elderly population. Stridently, a number of favorable healthcare policies have been implemented toward this end. The geriatric medicines market is projected to garner CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. By the period-end, the valuation is expected to touch a whopping US$ 1142.8 Bn.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Geriatric Medicines Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2445

Key Findings of Geriatric Medicines Market Study

  • Rapidly Aging Populations Spells Growth: By 2030-end, older persons will outnumber children aged 0-9 years, surpass the mark of 1.4 billion, per a report by United Nations titled 'World Population Ageing'. This makes the need for improving healthcare infrastructure more pressing. Governments especially in developed regions and in recent years in emerging economies are leaning on long term care for geriatrics. Such initiatives have underpinned the strides of global geriatric medicines market. A case in point is the promotion of generic medicines by the Indian Government in the past few years. This has helped reduce the economic burden of people in general.
  • New Technologies for Medication Assistance Gains Adoption: Seniors usually miss taking their pills on time, leading to poor medication adherence. Poor compliance among geriatrics is a major concern from several aspects. Apart from adverse outcomes, it also leads to medication wastage, increasing the cost of healthcare. Smart pill bottles and other similar technologies send timely reminders to address these concerns. Given the fact that they usually need to take multiple medications for fighting recurrent conditions, the need for medication assistance through technology is huge. Elderly people are reminded on time to take each medicine on time. Thus, healthcare providers have collaborated with pharmacies to gather data on compliance with smart technologies. 

See how you can be a leader in Geriatric Medicines Market with our research report, get brochure at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2445

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth TMR - Various medication assistance technologies help elderly in ensuring medication adherence, chronic disease prevalence presents incredible avenue - Rising burden of strokes and other heart diseases makes cardiovascular disease lucrative segment, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to ...
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
Denmark most business-friendly country in world; Norway and Sweden among simplest in Europe, TMF ...
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ...
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area