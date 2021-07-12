ALBANY, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geriatrics care has made enormous strides over the past few decades. Rapidly aging populations notably in some emerging economies and developed nations around the world has made this a public health concern. The elderly population is more prone to complex psychological and neurological conditions. The aspect has brought a large number of players, drugmakers and healthcare providers, to put greater emphasis on the health needs of elderly populations. The prevalence of chronic diseases among people aged more than 60 years and high awareness among them to seek formal medical care have been factors contributing to the demand in the geriatric medicines market.

Governments worldwide have intensified their focus on meeting the medical needs of elderly population. Stridently, a number of favorable healthcare policies have been implemented toward this end. The geriatric medicines market is projected to garner CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. By the period-end, the valuation is expected to touch a whopping US$ 1142.8 Bn.

Key Findings of Geriatric Medicines Market Study

Rapidly Aging Populations Spells Growth: By 2030-end, older persons will outnumber children aged 0-9 years, surpass the mark of 1.4 billion, per a report by United Nations titled 'World Population Ageing'. This makes the need for improving healthcare infrastructure more pressing. Governments especially in developed regions and in recent years in emerging economies are leaning on long term care for geriatrics. Such initiatives have underpinned the strides of global geriatric medicines market. A case in point is the promotion of generic medicines by the Indian Government in the past few years. This has helped reduce the economic burden of people in general.

New Technologies for Medication Assistance Gains Adoption: Seniors usually miss taking their pills on time, leading to poor medication adherence. Poor compliance among geriatrics is a major concern from several aspects. Apart from adverse outcomes, it also leads to medication wastage, increasing the cost of healthcare. Smart pill bottles and other similar technologies send timely reminders to address these concerns. Given the fact that they usually need to take multiple medications for fighting recurrent conditions, the need for medication assistance through technology is huge. Elderly people are reminded on time to take each medicine on time. Thus, healthcare providers have collaborated with pharmacies to gather data on compliance with smart technologies.

