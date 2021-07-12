checkAd

Professional Bull Riders and Pluto TV to Bring the Wild West to the Streaming Frontier

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization, today announced a new multifaceted partnership that will kick off by bringing PBR’s signature streaming service RidePass, and its stable of live events, talent and fans, to an all-new arena. Beginning July 20th, 2021, PBR RidePass will stream exclusively on Pluto TV, as both a linear channel and on-demand featuring hundreds of hours of live professional bull riding, rodeo, other western sporting events, and more. Additionally, Pluto TV will market its service to PBR fans, becoming one of the sport’s largest partners.

As the leading destination for fans of bull-riding and western sports content, the launch of PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will mark a transition from the digital network’s origin as a subscription-based streaming service to an ad-supported streaming channel. With a growing audience of over 50 million global users on Pluto TV, the PBR RidePass channel will super serve western sports fans by providing them with front-row streaming access, for free, to fan-favorite western sports content. Programming includes PBR’s Unleash The Beast and Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, marquee rodeos including WCRA Triple Crown, Indian National Finals Rodeo, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, and National High School Rodeo Finals, premier horse and equestrian events, including “Road to the Horse,” highlight shows, and western sports shoulder programming.

The first marquee rodeo to be carried live on Pluto TV is Days of 47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo on July 20-24 from Utah Fair State Park with all five rounds of competition free on Pluto TV.

“This new relationship with Pluto TV allows PBR to super serve fans with hundreds of events and thousands of hours of great western sports programming now available for free,” said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO, PBR. “With PBR’s linear and streaming live event content all within the ViacomCBS family through CBS and Pluto TV, we will benefit from tremendous synergies to grow this first-of-its-kind sports network.”

