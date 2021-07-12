checkAd

Sompo International launches the Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program to Help Women Better Prepare for Careers in Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global, Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the launch of its Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program which aims to better prepare young women to assume future leadership roles at Sompo International. The initial program will begin in the United States in collaboration with High Point University located in High Point, North Carolina with a goal to ultimately expand the program and approach to additional universities in the U.S. and internationally.

Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C said, “Navigating the strong currents of the global insurance industry takes diligent preparation, rigorous training, superior technical skills, courage and resilience. As we build upon and accelerate our long-term inclusive diversity strategy, we’re thrilled to be able to offer women from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to receive the education, exposure and experience that will help them lead and succeed in the dynamic and growing workforce environment at Sompo International.”

The 4-year program includes:

  • financial support in the form of an annual scholarship,
  • a paid internship at Sompo International after their third year,
  • a dedicated Sompo International business advocate/coach,
  • access to Sompo International leadership in a classroom setting, and
  • the expectation of joining the Sompo International Undergraduate Training program following graduation and successful completion of the program.

Christopher Dudley, Senior Vice President for Development at High Point University commented, “As the Premier Life Skills University, we’re delighted to partner with Sompo International on the launch of its SWIM program. Employers from across the nation consistently report that new hires don’t work out for reasons such as coachability and adaptability rather than a lack of technical competence. High Point University is committed to preparing our students with critical life skills that allow them to excel in the areas that matter most in the marketplace and beyond. The SWIM program will provide the practical experience and opportunity that helps us deliver on that commitment.”

