Sompo International launches the Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program to Help Women Better Prepare for Careers in Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global, Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the launch of its Sompo Women in Insurance Management (SWIM) program which aims to better prepare young women to assume future leadership roles at Sompo International. The initial program will begin in the United States in collaboration with High Point University located in High Point, North Carolina with a goal to ultimately expand the program and approach to additional universities in the U.S. and internationally.



Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C said, “Navigating the strong currents of the global insurance industry takes diligent preparation, rigorous training, superior technical skills, courage and resilience. As we build upon and accelerate our long-term inclusive diversity strategy, we’re thrilled to be able to offer women from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to receive the education, exposure and experience that will help them lead and succeed in the dynamic and growing workforce environment at Sompo International.”