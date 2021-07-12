checkAd

Venus Concept Inc. to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on July 13th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 16:45  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference.

Management will present at the conference on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 20 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
Westwicke on behalf of Venus Concept:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com




