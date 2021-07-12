checkAd

FIRST POTASH CORP. Announces Election of New Directors and Appointment of New Officers

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / First Potash Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation on June 25, 2021 a new Board of Directors was appointed. The Board now consists of Bennett Kurtz, John Passalacqua and Marc Branson. In addition, Lorilee Kozuska resigned and thereafter Bennett Kurtz was appointed as the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Corporation.

For further information contact:

First Potash Corp.
Attention: Bennett Kurtz
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (416) 200-0657
E-mail: bkurtz@kurtzfinancial.com

SOURCE: First Potash Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655123/FIRST-POTASH-CORP-Announces-Election ...




