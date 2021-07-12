checkAd

Erdal Can Alkoclar Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining

İSTANBUL, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektral Investment Bank Co-Chairman Erdal Can Alkoçlar announced that they will launch the first example of tokenization projects with a gold field in the eastern region of Turkey very soon.

Spektral Investment Bank Co-Chairman Erdal Can Alkoçlar

Alkoçlar said that its tokenization will create an unprecedented added value to the country's economy and used the following statements:

"It is obvious that tokenization will create an unprecedented added value to the country's economy. We will be launching the first example of aforementioned tokenization projects with a gold field in the eastern region very soon."

Spektral Investment Bank Acting Chairman Metehan Yesil also talked about the fluctuations in cryptocurrencies. Mr. Yesil used the following statements:

"We believe that the way to avoid volatility factors and ensure that crypto assets remain a viable investment tool is the Stablecoins facility with fixed value or quantity. Especially our country's IV group mining fields. It is obvious that tokenization will create an unprecedented added value to the country's economy within the framework of Stablecoins projects, with the group IV mining potential and a legal infrastructure that will protect the investor in the broadest scope. We will also be providing a calcite operation license of our subsidiary Anadolu Calcite Corporation as a permanent collateral for the new stake module project that we will apply with BTCBAM; a technical security with 292 million EU Worth that had been valuated by Izmir 6th Commercial Court with Instruction number 2021/66 with a simultaneous Reserve Detection Report Performed by Istanbul University with Report Number 74332 and 18.06.2020 issue date to project our faith in our precious IT team".

BTCBAM CEO Gokhan Alkan also explained: "Btcbam coin, which is prepared to be published on major exchanges in the near future, is transitioning to the Proof of staking system as of July 12.  With the new feature, people who hold BTCbam coin (validator) will be rewarded depending on the amount they stake.  Thus, while benefiting from the coin increase value, they will have the chance to gain additional income at the rate of their support to the network."

Website: https://www.spektralbank.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571939/Spektral_Investment_Bank.jpg

 




