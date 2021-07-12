IMDb Announces Top New TV Shows of the Year (So Far), as Determined by User Ratings

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 New Television Shows of 2021 (so far), based on IMDb user ratings. In addition to the popular “best of the year” Top 10 lists IMDb reveals each December, its mid-year lists offer a sneak peek at breakout titles that have most resonated with IMDb users. Loki , from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tops this list, with additional series including Invincible (#2), It’s a Sin (#3) and Mare of Easttown (#4).

IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate any of the more than 8 million titles on IMDb, users can click the “Rate This” star on the movie or TV show’s IMDb title page. IMDb users submit over a million and a half new ratings each week and there are over one billion IMDb user ratings available to help entertainment fans discover and decide what to watch.

“This list celebrates the series which have been rated highest by IMDb’s broad audience of hundreds of millions of fans in the first half of 2021,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “It’s no surprise that Loki, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is top of the list – it was ranked the Most Anticipated TV Series by IMDb customers in April ahead of its June premiere, and Tom Hiddleston’s fun and twisted performance has delivered!”

Top 10 New TV Shows Debuting in 2021, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

Among the English-language TV shows airing or streaming their premiere season from January 1, 2021 through June 22, 2021, these 10 new series and mini-series had the highest IMDb user ratings. Titles on this list received ratings from at least 10,000 users. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist.