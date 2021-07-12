Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced it has appointed Vivian Myrtetus as its Head of Partnerships and Policy, effective July 6, 2021. As Head of Partnerships and Policy, Vivian will help accelerate Helbiz’s expansion efforts into new markets across North America, while working closely with local government officials, policy makers and universities to develop regulations for new modes of urban transportation.

Helbiz Announces New Head of Partnerships and Policy (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Vivian to our team,” said Salvatore Palella, Founder and CEO of Helbiz. “Her appointment as Head of Partnerships and Policy is fully in line with our strategic plan to expand into new markets and will continue to position Helbiz as a leader within the micro-mobility space.”

Vivian joins Helbiz from Spin, where she served as the Government Partnerships Manager for the southeastern United States region. In this role, she was responsible for leading, developing and executing strategies to engage government officials and regulators with the rapidly growing micro-mobility industry. Prior to that, she served as Government Relations Senior Manager at Lime, where she worked directly with city leaders in the southeast to enter, expand and improve the local micro-mobility markets.

Helbiz’s innovative approach involves the entire community within each territory it operates in, working closely with the local governments so that all regulatory standards are met. The company works to reduce dependence on private transportation and to efficiently and effectively optimize both the use of public transport and frequent intra-urban car use. With the goal to bring citizens closer to their points of interest, Helbiz provides a new method of last-mile transportation that is simple, economical, reliable and seamlessly integrated with public transport.

For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in nearly 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Miami, Milan and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. In Q1 2021, Helbiz Inc announced a merger with SPAC GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), resulting in it becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq upon completion.