checkAd

Ethema Closes on Multi-Million Dollar Treatment Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 17:04  |  43   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the majority interest in the multi-million dollar Evernia Health Center LLC (“ARIA”) which operates the ARIA addiction treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida closed effective July 1, 2021.  The new licenses required to be issued by the Department of Children and Families of Florida when there is an ownership change in an addiction treatment center operator,  were received by ARIA on June 30, 2021 for all five levels of addiction treatment care that ARIA provides.   The Company now owns 75% of the common shares of American Treatment Holdings, Inc. (“ATI”) which owns 100% of the interest in Evernia Health Center, LLC.  The Vendor retains 25% of the shares of ATI.   In addition to advances in the form of an operating loan that the Company had advanced to ARIA as part of the consideration, the Company also issued to the Vendor 100,000,000 shares of Ethema common stock and agreed to pay the vendor $50,000.00 in cash.  The cash portion has been partly paid and the balance is expected to be paid within the coming month.  ARIA will generate approximately $1.8 million in revenue for the second half of 2021 based on current run rates.  The Company will be looking to expand revenues for ARIA through expansion of the current facilities. 

At the time of closing the Company had loaned ARIA approximately $1.1 million to fund its start-up all of which it had borrowed from various lenders over the previous 15 months.   A large portion of the loans were variable rate loans and most of these loans were either repaid with new longer-term loans with fixed conversion prices, or have been partly converted to equity.    Since the beginning of the year 786,429,791 new shares have been issued of which 100,000,000 were for the acquisition, 102,353,037 were for warrants related to the financings and 584,076,754 has been for debt conversion eliminating over $550,000 in debt.  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ethema Closes on Multi-Million Dollar Treatment Center WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the majority interest in the multi-million dollar Evernia Health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board