Ethema Closes on Multi-Million Dollar Treatment Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the majority interest in the multi-million dollar Evernia Health Center LLC (“ARIA”) which operates the ARIA addiction treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida closed effective July 1, 2021. The new licenses required to be issued by the Department of Children and Families of Florida when there is an ownership change in an addiction treatment center operator, were received by ARIA on June 30, 2021 for all five levels of addiction treatment care that ARIA provides. The Company now owns 75% of the common shares of American Treatment Holdings, Inc. (“ATI”) which owns 100% of the interest in Evernia Health Center, LLC. The Vendor retains 25% of the shares of ATI. In addition to advances in the form of an operating loan that the Company had advanced to ARIA as part of the consideration, the Company also issued to the Vendor 100,000,000 shares of Ethema common stock and agreed to pay the vendor $50,000.00 in cash. The cash portion has been partly paid and the balance is expected to be paid within the coming month. ARIA will generate approximately $1.8 million in revenue for the second half of 2021 based on current run rates. The Company will be looking to expand revenues for ARIA through expansion of the current facilities.

At the time of closing the Company had loaned ARIA approximately $1.1 million to fund its start-up all of which it had borrowed from various lenders over the previous 15 months. A large portion of the loans were variable rate loans and most of these loans were either repaid with new longer-term loans with fixed conversion prices, or have been partly converted to equity. Since the beginning of the year 786,429,791 new shares have been issued of which 100,000,000 were for the acquisition, 102,353,037 were for warrants related to the financings and 584,076,754 has been for debt conversion eliminating over $550,000 in debt.