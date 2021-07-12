Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 2, 2021, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiah e althcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.