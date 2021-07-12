Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From Securter Systems INC.

"Shareholder & Future Plans Update"VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today announced that it has executed a 5-year exclusive …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today announced that it has executed a 5-year exclusive territory sales and marketing agreement with Securter Systems Inc. ("SSI") for the United Kingdom.

Digatrade is a major equity shareholder in SSI and now has acquired an exclusive five-year Licensing Agreement ("License") whereby Digatrade has acquired the sales and marketing rights to the United Kingdom ("Territory"). Terms of the agreement include: SSI has the option to Buy-Out ("Buy-Out") the License by paying Digatrade ("License Holder") three (3) times the Regions Net Profit in accordance with IFRS accounting standards. Should the License Holder expend a minimum of CDN$500,000.00 for sales & marketing activities in the region, then the Buy-Out shall be determined by the "Fair Market Value" as independently determined.