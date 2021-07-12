checkAd

Digatrade Acquires Exclusive 5-Year Technology Licencing Agreement for the United Kingdom From Securter Systems INC.

"Shareholder & Future Plans Update"

"Shareholder & Future Plans Update"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today announced that it has executed a 5-year exclusive territory sales and marketing agreement with Securter Systems Inc. ("SSI") for the United Kingdom.

Digatrade is a major equity shareholder in SSI and now has acquired an exclusive five-year Licensing Agreement ("License") whereby Digatrade has acquired the sales and marketing rights to the United Kingdom ("Territory"). Terms of the agreement include: SSI has the option to Buy-Out ("Buy-Out") the License by paying Digatrade ("License Holder") three (3) times the Regions Net Profit in accordance with IFRS accounting standards. Should the License Holder expend a minimum of CDN$500,000.00 for sales & marketing activities in the region, then the Buy-Out shall be determined by the "Fair Market Value" as independently determined.

United Kingdom "UK" Payments Market Expecting Major Growth; all figures based in GBP:

  • Contactless debit and credit card payment volumes totalled $8.6 billion
  • Cash payments decreased by 15% to $9.3b
  • Faster Payments and other remote banking totalled just under $2.5 billion in 2020
  • Cheque volumes continued falling in 2020, accounting for less than 1% of payments made in the UK
  • 72% of UK adults used online banking and 50% used mobile banking
  • Banks Direct Credit volumes fell by 3% to $2b
  • Direct Debit volumes rose 3% to $4.5b
  • The value of Clearing House Automated Payment System "CHAPS" decreased slightly to $83.4 trillion
    • $8,743 billion total value of payments in 2020
    • 50% of adults now use mobile banking
    • 40.0 billion total payments in 2020

Digatrade's access to this exciting technology for online payment processing presents numerous and vast opportunities, especially in the UK. As CNP ("Card Not Present") transactions explode, driven in part by the pandemic and adoption of global online commerce, so does the risk of fraud. This unique technology will improve the financial security and privacy of all CNP transactions processed by participating financial institutions and payment processors. The technology has the ability to reduce billions of dollars of losses annually that arise from fraudulent online transactions. The licensed technology has multiple elements by which to tackle mounting online losses in the online payment processing sector. Digatrade's acquisition of the sales & marketing license in the United Kingdom is anticipated to increase Digatrade's profile in the fintech sector due to the immense benefit that the SSI technology brings to major financial institutions and credit card users alike.

