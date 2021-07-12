checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm

These Two Products are Being Manufactured, Under the Following Brand Name: Tauri-Sun

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today introduces its two newest, innovative, topical products:  CBD infused Sunscreen Spray & Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm.  These two products are being manufactured, under the following brand name: Tauri-Sun.  The Company is continuing to augment its Topical offerings, to complement its diverse and innovative CBD & CBG edibles products. 

  1. Tauri-Sun 30 SPF, CBD Infused, Sunscreen Spray
  • 30 Sun Protection Factor (“SPF”)
  • Easy to Use “Spray On” Delivery System
  • Infused with 200mg CBD Isolate
  • Air Travel Friendly – 3 oz. Container
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Environmentally Conscious – Reef Friendly
  1. Tauri-Sun 30 SPF, CBD Infused, Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
  • 30 Sun Protection Factor (“SPF”)
  • Infused with CBD Isolate
  • Dermatologist Tested

In other news, the Company has listed an additional product on Amazon.com (“Amazon”).  The Company’s crisply apple flavor Tauri-Pet dog treat is now available, for sale, on Amazon.  The Company is in the process of listing many additional products on Amazon, which (in some instances) may require some modification(s) of the packaging and labeling.

Link to Crispy Apple Tauri-Pet Product, For Sale on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Tauri-Pet-Crispy-Apple-Premium-Treats/dp/B098R8 ...

Enhanced Tauri-Gum Product Line

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

