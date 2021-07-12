These Two Products are Being Manufactured, Under the Following Brand Name: Tauri-Sun

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today introduces its two newest, innovative, topical products: CBD infused Sunscreen Spray & Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm. These two products are being manufactured, under the following brand name: Tauri-Sun. The Company is continuing to augment its Topical offerings, to complement its diverse and innovative CBD & CBG edibles products.

Tauri-Sun 30 SPF, CBD Infused, Sunscreen Spray

30 Sun Protection Factor (“SPF”)

Easy to Use “Spray On” Delivery System

Infused with 200mg CBD Isolate

Air Travel Friendly – 3 oz. Container

Hypoallergenic

Environmentally Conscious – Reef Friendly

Tauri-Sun 30 SPF, CBD Infused, Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm

30 Sun Protection Factor (“SPF”)

Infused with CBD Isolate

Dermatologist Tested

In other news, the Company has listed an additional product on Amazon.com (“Amazon”). The Company’s crisply apple flavor Tauri-Pet dog treat is now available, for sale, on Amazon. The Company is in the process of listing many additional products on Amazon, which (in some instances) may require some modification(s) of the packaging and labeling.