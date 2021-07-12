DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Share Buyback QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN to conduct an additional up to USD 100 million share repurchase program 12-Jul-2021 / 17:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN to conduct an additional up to USD 100 million share repurchase program

Venlo, The Netherlands, July 12, 2021 - QIAGEN N.V. announces that its Managing Board, upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to exercise the authorization granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2021, and to purchase shares in the Company up to a total of $100 million (or the equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case excluding transaction costs).

Based on the closing price on July 9, 2021, this represents a repurchase volume of approximately two million shares. The repurchase program is scheduled to be completed on December 29, 2022, at the latest. Details of the repurchase program will be announced before its actual commencement in line with Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with the regulatory technical standards adopted by the European Commission (so called Safe Harbor Regulation). Repurchased shares will be held in treasury in order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration plans.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

