DGAP-Adhoc QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 17:13  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook

12-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook

Venlo, the Netherlands, July 12, 2021 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021 that exceeded the outlook for net sales and adjusted earnings per share, and also updated its outlook for full-year 2021 based on the success of vaccination campaigns that has led to a reduction in COVID-19 testing trends.

Net sales rose 28% (+24% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $567.3 million in Q2 2021 and above the outlook for about 20% CER growth. Currency movements against the U.S. dollar had a positive impact of about four percentage points on sales at actual rates in Q2 2021 over the year-ago period. For the first half of 2021, net sales rose 39% (+35% CER) to $1.135 billion.

Stronger-than-expected growth trends were seen for non-COVID product groups, rising 52% CER to $407.6 million in Q2 2021 and representing 72% of total sales. For the first half of 2021, non-COVID product group sales grew 37% (+33% CER) to $771.6 million and represented 68% of total sales. COVID-19 product group sales declined 17% CER in Q2 2021 compared to the year-ago period, to $159.7 million. Lower COVID-19 product group sales levels were seen across all regions and product categories, as the rapid uptake of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns led to reduced demand for testing.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67 ($0.65-0.66 CER) against the outlook for about $0.62-0.64 CER, and an increase of about 21% from $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, adjusted EPS are expected to be about $1.32-1.33 ($1.30-1.31 CER) compared to $0.89 in the same period of 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook 12-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17

