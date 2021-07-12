checkAd

Singing Machine to Announce its Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. That same day, Management will host a conference call at 3:00 pm Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Dial-in number: (877) 876-9173
Conference ID: SMDM

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





Disclaimer

