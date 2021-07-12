Qiagen Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Outlook Cut on Less Covid-19 Testing Autor: PLX AI | 12.07.2021, 17:17 | 15 | 0 | 0 12.07.2021, 17:17 | (PLX AI) – Qiagen Q2 revenue USD 567.3 million vs. estimate USD 554 million.Qiagen EPS for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook for net sales to grow at least 12% CER, down from 18-20% CERQiagen … (PLX AI) – Qiagen Q2 revenue USD 567.3 million vs. estimate USD 554 million.Qiagen EPS for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook for net sales to grow at least 12% CER, down from 18-20% CERQiagen … (PLX AI) – Qiagen Q2 revenue USD 567.3 million vs. estimate USD 554 million.

Qiagen EPS for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67

Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook for net sales to grow at least 12% CER, down from 18-20% CER

Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.42 CER, down from $2.42-2.46 CER

Qiagen third quarter sales at CER are expected to be at the same level of sales in Q3 2020 of about $483.8 million

Qiagen third quarter adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be about $0.52-0.53 CER

Lower COVID-19 product group sales levels were seen across all regions and product categories, as the rapid uptake of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns led to reduced demand for testing

To buy back shares for an additional $100 million



Qiagen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Qiagen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer