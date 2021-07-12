checkAd

Qiagen Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Outlook Cut on Less Covid-19 Testing

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 17:17   

  • (PLX AI) – Qiagen Q2 revenue USD 567.3 million vs. estimate USD 554 million.
  • Qiagen EPS for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be about $0.66-0.67
  • Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook for net sales to grow at least 12% CER, down from 18-20% CER
  • Qiagen full-year 2021 outlook adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.42 CER, down from $2.42-2.46 CER
  • Qiagen third quarter sales at CER are expected to be at the same level of sales in Q3 2020 of about $483.8 million
  • Qiagen third quarter adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be about $0.52-0.53 CER
  • Lower COVID-19 product group sales levels were seen across all regions and product categories, as the rapid uptake of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns led to reduced demand for testing
  • To buy back shares for an additional $100 million


