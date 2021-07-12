Nickelodeon Begins Production on New The Fairly OddParents Series for Paramount+, Combining Live-Action and Animation

Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the start of production on The Fairly OddParents (working title), an all-new original series based off the Emmy Award-winning animated show, The Fairly OddParents. Combining live-action and animation, the 13-episode first season will pick up years after the original series ended and follow Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. Production on the series is underway in Los Angeles with a debut slated for later this year on Paramount+.

“During its run, The Fairly OddParents granted an endless amount of imagination to viewers, where no wish was too big or too small,” said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “We are so excited to build upon the ‘Fairly Odd’ universe with this totally unique experience that the new show’s incredibly talented creative team has cooked up for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.”

In The Fairly OddParents, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, her cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

Stepping into the world of Dimmsdale is Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Vivian “Viv” Turner; Tyler Wladis (Single Parents) as Roy Ragland; Laura Bell Bundy (Perfect Harmony) as Roy’s mom, Rachel Ragland; Ryan-James Hatanaka (Nancy Drew) as Viv’s dad, Ty Turner; and Imogen Cohen as their friend, Zina Zacarias. Original voice cast members Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the iconic fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, respectively.

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. The Fairly OddParents was created by Butch Hartman.