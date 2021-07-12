The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment Partner with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films to Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football 

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with wunderkind and creative mastermind Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment (Little). In Fantasy Football, 15-year-old Carmen Coleman (Marsai Martin, Black-ish) discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game. Zoe Marshall (Charmed) is writing the Fantasy Football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are executive producing along with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will produce for Genius Entertainment as well. Production is set to begin in early 2022.

Additionally, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films announced production on Hush Hush, a film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young adult (YA) novels by Becca Fitzpatrick. Hush Hush follows 16-year-old high school student Nora Grey, who befriends new student, Patch, and finds herself drawn to his brooding charm against her better judgment. As Nora starts seeking answers about who Patch really is, she unwittingly gets caught in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal -- a struggle that comes to threaten her life and reveals a shocking secret about her own identity. The Hush Hush screenplay is being written by Monet Clayton (Every Note Played), with production slated for late 2021 in partnership with BCDF Pictures and Entertainment 360. Clayton is represented by ICM, Fourth Wall and attorney Sean Marks.

Both films, led by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films Studio head Syrinthia Studer, are scheduled to bow in 2022.

Fantasy Football and Hush Hush will debut on Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS, and follow the upcoming launch of The J Team, which premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. The J Team marked the first production under the Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Film Studio.