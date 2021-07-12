checkAd

The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment Partner with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films to Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football 

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 17:30  |  42   |   |   

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with wunderkind and creative mastermind Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment (Little). In Fantasy Football, 15-year-old Carmen Coleman (Marsai Martin, Black-ish) discovers she can control her professional football player dad’s prowess on the field through her video game. Zoe Marshall (Charmed) is writing the Fantasy Football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are executive producing along with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will produce for Genius Entertainment as well. Production is set to begin in early 2022.

Additionally, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films announced production on Hush Hush, a film adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young adult (YA) novels by Becca Fitzpatrick. Hush Hush follows 16-year-old high school student Nora Grey, who befriends new student, Patch, and finds herself drawn to his brooding charm against her better judgment. As Nora starts seeking answers about who Patch really is, she unwittingly gets caught in the crosshairs of an ancient battle between fallen angels and the immortal -- a struggle that comes to threaten her life and reveals a shocking secret about her own identity. The Hush Hush screenplay is being written by Monet Clayton (Every Note Played), with production slated for late 2021 in partnership with BCDF Pictures and Entertainment 360. Clayton is represented by ICM, Fourth Wall and attorney Sean Marks.

Both films, led by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films Studio head Syrinthia Studer, are scheduled to bow in 2022.

Fantasy Football and Hush Hush will debut on Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS, and follow the upcoming launch of The J Team, which premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. The J Team marked the first production under the Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Film Studio.

Seite 1 von 3


ViacomCBS Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment Partner with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films to Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football  Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:04 UhrNickelodeon Celebrates 25 Years of Groundbreaking Blue’s Clues With Brand-New Original Movie
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:30 UhrNickelodeon Begins Production on New The Fairly OddParents Series for Paramount+, Combining Live-Action and Animation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:30 UhrProfessional Bull Riders and Pluto TV to Bring the Wild West to the Streaming Frontier
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21BET News Presents “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, Premiering Friday, July 9 at 8 PM ET/PT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.07.21Roku hat plötzlich ein massives Content-Budget
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.07.21ViacomCBS Announces Global Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Culture’s Biggest Night, The “BET AWARDS” 2021, Dominates the Award Show Arena as the Best Performing Awards Show This Year Among P18-49 with 2.4 Million Total Viewers Tuning In Across Seven ViacomCBS Nets on Sunday, June 27
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21ViacomCBS Announces CMT MUSIC AWARDS Will Move To CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21ViacomCBS Announces CMT Music Awards Will Move to CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten