JetBlue Expands Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel as Part of its Strategy to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 17:34  |  45   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) has entered into a new relationship with World Energy and World Fuel Services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). JetBlue’s LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline’s usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately five percent of JetBlue’s LAX fuel.

Renewable fuel options will play a critical role in the aviation industry’s transition to lower-carbon operations. This is the latest step for JetBlue as the airline works to achieve its ambitious and comprehensive environmental social governance (ESG) targets, including a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Last year, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve carbon neutrality on all domestic flying, today primarily through carbon offsets while the SAF industry continues to grow, and lower-carbon technologies to reduce direct emissions.

“JetBlue is facing climate change head on and preparing our business for a new climate reality,” said Sara Bogdan, director of sustainability and environmental social governance. “Sustainable aviation fuel is one of the most promising ways to rapidly reduce air travel emissions and help our industry move toward our net-zero goals. We are focused on growing our use of sustainable aviation fuel to replace conventional fossil-based jet fuel in our focus cities as it becomes available. It has not historically had the same policy support as other low carbon fuels and comes at a premium today. We’re excited by the prospect of additional policy support to help grow and scale sustainable aviation fuel, helping to usher in a lower-carbon future for aviation.”

This follows JetBlue’s move to fuel flights from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) with SAF with another fuel provider. World Energy, a zero-now solutions provider for transport and the industry’s first commercial-scale producer of SAF, is supplying JetBlue fuel at LAX from its facility in Paramount, Calif. JetBlue is World Energy’s second U.S. commercial airline partner to incorporate SAF into its regular operations. Made from inedible agricultural waste, World Energy’s SAF is certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials to reduce emissions by up to 80 percent per gallon before being blended with petroleum jet fuel. Delivery of the fuel into LAX will be managed by World Fuel Services, JetBlue’s fuel management company.

