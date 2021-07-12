checkAd

WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U, WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A conference call hosted by the REIT’s management team will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657
U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268
International: (412) 902-4153

The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com. Please click on “Investors” and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10155062#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 20 U.S. states consisting of approximately 37.2 million square feet of GLA and 109 properties. The REIT pays monthly cash distributions, currently at $0.0633 per Unit, or approximately $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis, in US funds.

For more information, please contact:
Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer 
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: (612) 800-8501





