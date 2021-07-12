checkAd

Willis Towers Watson to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com.

An online replay at www.willistowerswatson.com will be available shortly after the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available for 24 hours at 404-537-3406, conference ID 1985274.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 46,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Claudia De La Hoz | claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com





Disclaimer

