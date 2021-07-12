checkAd

Alchimie Extends Its Channels to Samsung Galaxy Mobile and Tablet Devices Across Europe

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI), the OTT subscription video platform extends its relationship with Samsung by providing an array of Alchimie’s most popular themed channels to Samsung’s new mobile app TV Plus. Samsung’s new TV Plus mobile app will be freely available on select Samsung Galaxy tablets in France, Italy and Spain from 30th June 2021, in addition to the UK (April 2021), giving access to free, unmissable content on-the-go.

The thirty Alchimie channels available on Samsung TV Plus run across 4 languages and territories, and will be populated and regularly updated with Alchimie’s vast 65,000 hour multi-language library of premium content from award-winning producers and rights-owners. Access to a library of this size and quality enables Alchimie to consistently provide channels with accomplished curations of content, ensuring each channel remains fresh, relevant and tailored to each territory.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners in France will be able to access themed Alchimie channels in French, including the recently launched crime-focused channel Krime with movies, series and documentaries that place audiences at the heart of great police investigations, from kidnappings to unsolved cold-cases, along with the following themed channels; Luxe TV, Motorsport TV, Movies Central, Unearth, Sport en France, Humanity Documentaires, MySurf TV and Atelier des Chefs.

Alchimie will offer Samsung TV Plus viewers in Italy Euronews for European news, Humanity Documentari for geopolitical and cultural documentaries and My Surf for surfing related content. Samsung TV Plus viewers in Spain will be able to view Alchimie Spanish channels Euronews, MySurf TV and Unearth, a channel to explore the natural world.

Samsung mobile and tablet customers in the UK have had free access to TV Plus on their Samsung devices since Spring 2021. Alchimie channels freely available to Samsung customers on the TV Plus app in the UK are Euronews, Luxe TV, Movies Central and Explore, each with hours of regularly refreshed, handpicked content in English.

Alchimie is delighted to have joined forces again with Samsung across Europe. Our channels are now available for free to millions of Samsung mobile and tablet devices in Italy, France and Spain, as well as the UK. Our themed channels appeal to TV Plus viewers’ passions, whether that’s French gastronomy, or Mixed Martial Arts, giving them content that resonates with their interest, and really engages and entertains, whenever they want and wherever they want,” said Jean Michel Neyret, Deputy Managing Director, Alchimie.

The Samsung TV Plus service is already available on all Samsung Smart TV models manufactured from 2016 onward in twenty four countries around the world, and will be made available on mobile and tablets today, in UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain. The mobile app will be exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet owners, and available to download immediately from the Google Play and Galaxy Store to gain access to 100% free content for anyone with an internet connection.

About Alchimie
 Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 65,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 100+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Raphael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the US, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
 Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

