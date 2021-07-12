Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini accelerates its transition to a 100 percent hybrid and electric vehicle fleet

checkAd

Groupwide program will contribute to ambition to be carbon neutral by 2025 and net zero by 2030

Paris, July 12, 2021 – Capgemini has announced today that it will now only order hybrid and electric cars and vans for its 12,000-vehicle company fleet, stopping with immediate effect the order of new pure diesel or petrol vehicles as it transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2030. The initiative supports its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and to be net zero by 20301.

Capgemini has also joined the EV100 global initiative, that brings together companies making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), to reinforce its commitment to accelerating its global EV transition to a 100% electric fleet. With company car emissions making up 10% of Capgemini’s business travel emissions pre-COVID19 this transition is expected to have significant impact. The commitment to EVs is part of a broader sustainable travel transformation that includes the introduction of a new travel policy to reduce business travel whenever possible, help employees make lower carbon choices, and focus on sustainable commuting.

The Group has agreed new contracts with selected leasing companies and car manufacturers that offer EVs and hybrid vehicles. This policy to stop all orders of pure Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) diesel and petrol vehicles has already begun to yield sustainable outcomes. Around 13% of the most polluting cars in Capgemini’s fleet will disappear this year, and a further 24% in 2022. By the end of 2022, over 50% of the Group’s fleet will be hybrid or electric, and 100% by the of end 2025. 

Vincent Moreau, Global Head of Real Estate and Fleet Management at Capgemini comments: “As  concerns continue to grow over the impact of carbon emissions on climate change and its consequences, we as a global leader are committed to making bold moves to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable travel model. This initiative is a critical step on our transition to an EV fleet. We are looking forward to joining with other organizations through the EV100, to share best practice and achieve the scale and speed needed to realize our net zero ambition by 2030.”

Alongside the fleet transition, Capgemini is also significantly increasing its investment in electric charging points and is committed to switching to 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 as part of its RE100 commitment2.

Capgemini’s membership of EV100 will add further substance to the Group’s transition to net zero through access to mutual learning and dialog, along with public commitments to EVs. Members of EV100 work together to drive the wider sustainable transformation agenda and inspire government policy change towards adoption of electric vehicles.

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
www.capgemini.com




