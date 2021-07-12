checkAd

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for MEDINCELL

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 19,355 shares
- € 270,935.67

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 706
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 705
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,603 shares for € 926,491.56
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,802 shares for € 958,751.11

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 18,554 shares
- € 239,450.07

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for € 532,909.06
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for € 598,688.89

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

  Buy Side     Sell Side  
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in
EUR 		  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in
EUR
Total

706

76,603

926,491.56

 

705

75,802

958,751.11

04/01/2021

4

200

2,120.00

 

20

2,200

23,804.00

05/01/2021

9

800

8,632.00

 

80

9,600

124,032.00

06/01/2021

35

3,600

45,216.00

 

-

-

-

08/01/2021

2

200

2,900.00

 

53

6,400

100,352.00

11/01/2021

8

1,200

17,280.00

 

-

-

-

12/01/2021

6

600

8,580.00

 

-

-

-

13/01/2021

17

1,000

13,940.00

 

6

800

12,120.00

14/01/2021

5

600

8,460.00

 

-

-

-

15/01/2021

4

600

8,460.00

 

-

-

-

18/01/2021

-

-

-

 

11

1,600

24,240.00

19/01/2021

2

400

5,900.00

 

-

-

-

20/01/2021

3

400

6,380.00

 

19

2,800

44,940.00

21/01/2021

8

800

12,520.00

 

-

-

-

22/01/2021

33

3,800

56,430.00

 

22

1,461

22,017.27

25/01/2021

24

2,600

36,582.00

 

11

1,138

16,148.22

26/01/2021

32

3,600

49,176.00

 

22

2,600

36,348.00

27/01/2021

5

600

8,040.00

 

-

-

-

28/01/2021

7

1,000

13,000.00

 

8

600

7,980.00

29/01/2021

2

400

5,260.00

 

17

2,000

27,240.00

01/02/2021

1

75

1,035.00

 

4

400

5,660.00

02/02/2021

-

-

-

 

1

200

2,860.00

03/02/2021

11

1,725

23,787.75

 

3

400

5,792.00

04/02/2021

8

1,000

13,780.00

 

16

1,654

23,172.54

05/02/2021

3

600

8,220.00

 

4

346

4,802.48

08/02/2021

5

600

8,178.00

 

8

800

11,080.00

09/02/2021

5

600

8,160.00

 

-

-

-

10/02/2021

3

600

8,082.00

 

6

404

5,534.80

11/02/2021

23

2,600

33,280.00

 

15

1,396

18,203.84

12/02/2021

7

1,000

13,010.00

 

9

1,200

15,816.00

15/02/2021

2

235

3,052.65

 

13

1,000

13,240.00

16/02/2021

6

765

10,174.50

 

9

1,000

13,600.00

17/02/2021

1

1

13.60

 

4

600

8,220.00

18/02/2021

20

1,199

16,006.65

 

-

-

-

19/02/2021

12

1,200

15,360.00

 

1

200

2,620.00

22/02/2021

21

1,800

21,852.00

 

5

454

5,579.66

23/02/2021

19

2,200

25,542.00

 

22

1,580

18,754.60

24/02/2021

7

600

7,080.00

 

8

966

11,534.04

25/02/2021

3

400

4,660.00

 

2

201

2,371.80

26/02/2021

11

1,200

13,812.00

 

10

1,000

11,800.00

01/03/2021

2

201

2,371.80

 

5

649

7,736.08

02/03/2021

8

400

4,732.00

 

2

350

4,235.00

03/03/2021

9

778

9,048.14

 

1

200

2,380.00

04/03/2021

7

821

9,285.51

 

5

406

4,648.70

05/03/2021

20

1,800

19,746.00

 

7

994

11,033.40

08/03/2021

5

800

8,880.00

 

12

1,600

18,208.00

09/03/2021

5

243

2,716.74

 

15

1,200

13,980.00

10/03/2021

4

757

8,962.88

 

8

1,000

12,040.00

11/03/2021

5

600

7,080.00

 

2

200

2,420.00

12/03/2021

3

201

2,331.60

 

5

600

7,158.00

15/03/2021

3

399

4,728.15

 

7

400

4,828.00

16/03/2021

-

-

-

 

1

200

2,420.00

17/03/2021

8

600

7,080.00

 

-

-

-

18/03/2021

-

-

-

 

4

400

4,780.00

19/03/2021

6

1,000

11,600.00

 

5

600

7,050.00

22/03/2021

9

1,200

13,620.00

 

-

-

-

23/03/2021

-

-

-

 

14

1,000

11,530.00

24/03/2021

4

400

4,580.00

 

-

-

-

25/03/2021

10

1,000

11,160.00

 

2

204

2,325.60

26/03/2021

6

600

6,960.00

 

11

2,196

25,715.16

30/03/2021

1

200

2,300.00

 

-

-

-

31/03/2021

3

200

2,290.00

 

-

-

-

01/04/2021

2

400

4,580.00

 

-

-

-

06/04/2021

6

400

4,500.00

 

-

-

-

07/04/2021

2

400

4,420.00

 

-

-

-

08/04/2021

2

400

4,340.00

 

3

200

2,200.00

12/04/2021

10

1,000

10,600.00

 

14

800

8,616.00

13/04/2021

5

200

2,140.00

 

3

400

4,380.00

15/04/2021

2

400

4,300.00

 

-

-

-

16/04/2021

6

400

4,220.00

 

-

-

-

19/04/2021

1

200

2,160.00

 

11

1,000

10,880.00

20/04/2021

9

800

8,952.00

 

10

1,400

15,834.00

21/04/2021

9

979

10,710.26

 

4

474

5,247.18

22/04/2021

2

221

2,389.01

 

-

-

-

23/04/2021

3

200

2,140.00

 

-

-

-

26/04/2021

3

200

2,120.00

 

7

726

7,964.22

27/04/2021

6

600

6,480.00

 

-

-

-

28/04/2021

-

-

-

 

4

400

4,380.00

29/04/2021

5

1,000

10,800.00

 

2

400

4,460.00

30/04/2021

-

-

-

 

3

400

4,340.00

03/05/2021

7

600

6,420.00

 

2

400

4,360.00

04/05/2021

6

800

8,360.00

 

-

-

-

05/05/2021

-

-

-

 

3

400

4,220.00

06/05/2021

6

600

6,180.00

 

3

200

2,080.00

07/05/2021

1

200

2,060.00

 

1

200

2,100.00

10/05/2021

8

800

8,040.00

 

3

200

2,020.00

11/05/2021

7

554

5,434.74

 

1

41

410.00

12/05/2021

2

246

2,366.52

 

16

1,159

11,671.13

13/05/2021

6

800

7,944.00

 

2

248

2,484.96

14/05/2021

-

-

-

 

5

552

5,635.92

17/05/2021

1

200

2,020.00

 

4

200

2,080.00

18/05/2021

4

1,000

10,250.00

 

-

-

-

19/05/2021

4

200

2,000.00

 

1

1

10.30

20/05/2021

2

201

2,050.20

 

1

1

10.24

21/05/2021

8

801

8,138.16

 

1

1

10.20

24/05/2021

4

46

460.00

 

-

-

-

25/05/2021

3

154

1,540.00

 

1

200

2,040.00

26/05/2021

1

200

2,040.00

 

6

799

8,325.58

27/05/2021

-

-

-

 

16

1,800

19,242.00

28/05/2021

3

200

2,200.00

 

14

1,800

20,088.00

31/05/2021

4

400

4,500.00

 

4

277

3,193.81

01/06/2021

8

876

9,574.68

 

-

-

-

02/06/2021

12

924

9,683.52

 

-

-

-

04/06/2021

1

200

2,040.00

 

1

1

10.60

07/06/2021

2

200

2,020.00

 

-

-

-

08/06/2021

4

400

3,980.00

 

1

122

1,232.20

10/06/2021

1

200

1,980.00

 

-

-

-

11/06/2021

-

-

-

 

8

400

4,060.00

14/06/2021

2

203

2,030.00

 

-

-

-

15/06/2021

6

597

5,970.00

 

4

600

6,198.00

16/06/2021

8

1,400

13,440.00

 

5

657

6,379.47

18/06/2021

4

600

5,640.00

 

-

-

-

21/06/2021

6

1,000

9,000.00

 

-

-

-

22/06/2021

5

600

5,160.00

 

-

-

-

24/06/2021

-

-

-

 

6

343

3,114.44

25/06/2021

-

-

-

 

9

600

5,580.00

28/06/2021

1

200

1,894.00

 

5

800

7,664.00

29/06/2021

3

201

1,909.50

 

6

401

3,877.67

30/06/2021

1

200

1,880.00

 

-

-

-

 MEDINCELL

Public limited company with a capital of € 221 683.48
Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou
444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register

