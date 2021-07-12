Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for MEDINCELL

Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 706

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 705

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,603 shares for € 926,491.56

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,802 shares for € 958,751.11

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 18,554 shares

- € 239,450.07

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for € 532,909.06

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for € 598,688.89

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 200,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

EUR Total 706 76,603 926,491.56 705 75,802 958,751.11 04/01/2021 4 200 2,120.00 20 2,200 23,804.00 05/01/2021 9 800 8,632.00 80 9,600 124,032.00 06/01/2021 35 3,600 45,216.00 - - - 08/01/2021 2 200 2,900.00 53 6,400 100,352.00 11/01/2021 8 1,200 17,280.00 - - - 12/01/2021 6 600 8,580.00 - - - 13/01/2021 17 1,000 13,940.00 6 800 12,120.00 14/01/2021 5 600 8,460.00 - - - 15/01/2021 4 600 8,460.00 - - - 18/01/2021 - - - 11 1,600 24,240.00 19/01/2021 2 400 5,900.00 - - - 20/01/2021 3 400 6,380.00 19 2,800 44,940.00 21/01/2021 8 800 12,520.00 - - - 22/01/2021 33 3,800 56,430.00 22 1,461 22,017.27 25/01/2021 24 2,600 36,582.00 11 1,138 16,148.22 26/01/2021 32 3,600 49,176.00 22 2,600 36,348.00 27/01/2021 5 600 8,040.00 - - - 28/01/2021 7 1,000 13,000.00 8 600 7,980.00 29/01/2021 2 400 5,260.00 17 2,000 27,240.00 01/02/2021 1 75 1,035.00 4 400 5,660.00 02/02/2021 - - - 1 200 2,860.00 03/02/2021 11 1,725 23,787.75 3 400 5,792.00 04/02/2021 8 1,000 13,780.00 16 1,654 23,172.54 05/02/2021 3 600 8,220.00 4 346 4,802.48 08/02/2021 5 600 8,178.00 8 800 11,080.00 09/02/2021 5 600 8,160.00 - - - 10/02/2021 3 600 8,082.00 6 404 5,534.80 11/02/2021 23 2,600 33,280.00 15 1,396 18,203.84 12/02/2021 7 1,000 13,010.00 9 1,200 15,816.00 15/02/2021 2 235 3,052.65 13 1,000 13,240.00 16/02/2021 6 765 10,174.50 9 1,000 13,600.00 17/02/2021 1 1 13.60 4 600 8,220.00 18/02/2021 20 1,199 16,006.65 - - - 19/02/2021 12 1,200 15,360.00 1 200 2,620.00 22/02/2021 21 1,800 21,852.00 5 454 5,579.66 23/02/2021 19 2,200 25,542.00 22 1,580 18,754.60 24/02/2021 7 600 7,080.00 8 966 11,534.04 25/02/2021 3 400 4,660.00 2 201 2,371.80 26/02/2021 11 1,200 13,812.00 10 1,000 11,800.00 01/03/2021 2 201 2,371.80 5 649 7,736.08 02/03/2021 8 400 4,732.00 2 350 4,235.00 03/03/2021 9 778 9,048.14 1 200 2,380.00 04/03/2021 7 821 9,285.51 5 406 4,648.70 05/03/2021 20 1,800 19,746.00 7 994 11,033.40 08/03/2021 5 800 8,880.00 12 1,600 18,208.00 09/03/2021 5 243 2,716.74 15 1,200 13,980.00 10/03/2021 4 757 8,962.88 8 1,000 12,040.00 11/03/2021 5 600 7,080.00 2 200 2,420.00 12/03/2021 3 201 2,331.60 5 600 7,158.00 15/03/2021 3 399 4,728.15 7 400 4,828.00 16/03/2021 - - - 1 200 2,420.00 17/03/2021 8 600 7,080.00 - - - 18/03/2021 - - - 4 400 4,780.00 19/03/2021 6 1,000 11,600.00 5 600 7,050.00 22/03/2021 9 1,200 13,620.00 - - - 23/03/2021 - - - 14 1,000 11,530.00 24/03/2021 4 400 4,580.00 - - - 25/03/2021 10 1,000 11,160.00 2 204 2,325.60 26/03/2021 6 600 6,960.00 11 2,196 25,715.16 30/03/2021 1 200 2,300.00 - - - 31/03/2021 3 200 2,290.00 - - - 01/04/2021 2 400 4,580.00 - - - 06/04/2021 6 400 4,500.00 - - - 07/04/2021 2 400 4,420.00 - - - 08/04/2021 2 400 4,340.00 3 200 2,200.00 12/04/2021 10 1,000 10,600.00 14 800 8,616.00 13/04/2021 5 200 2,140.00 3 400 4,380.00 15/04/2021 2 400 4,300.00 - - - 16/04/2021 6 400 4,220.00 - - - 19/04/2021 1 200 2,160.00 11 1,000 10,880.00 20/04/2021 9 800 8,952.00 10 1,400 15,834.00 21/04/2021 9 979 10,710.26 4 474 5,247.18 22/04/2021 2 221 2,389.01 - - - 23/04/2021 3 200 2,140.00 - - - 26/04/2021 3 200 2,120.00 7 726 7,964.22 27/04/2021 6 600 6,480.00 - - - 28/04/2021 - - - 4 400 4,380.00 29/04/2021 5 1,000 10,800.00 2 400 4,460.00 30/04/2021 - - - 3 400 4,340.00 03/05/2021 7 600 6,420.00 2 400 4,360.00 04/05/2021 6 800 8,360.00 - - - 05/05/2021 - - - 3 400 4,220.00 06/05/2021 6 600 6,180.00 3 200 2,080.00 07/05/2021 1 200 2,060.00 1 200 2,100.00 10/05/2021 8 800 8,040.00 3 200 2,020.00 11/05/2021 7 554 5,434.74 1 41 410.00 12/05/2021 2 246 2,366.52 16 1,159 11,671.13 13/05/2021 6 800 7,944.00 2 248 2,484.96 14/05/2021 - - - 5 552 5,635.92 17/05/2021 1 200 2,020.00 4 200 2,080.00 18/05/2021 4 1,000 10,250.00 - - - 19/05/2021 4 200 2,000.00 1 1 10.30 20/05/2021 2 201 2,050.20 1 1 10.24 21/05/2021 8 801 8,138.16 1 1 10.20 24/05/2021 4 46 460.00 - - - 25/05/2021 3 154 1,540.00 1 200 2,040.00 26/05/2021 1 200 2,040.00 6 799 8,325.58 27/05/2021 - - - 16 1,800 19,242.00 28/05/2021 3 200 2,200.00 14 1,800 20,088.00 31/05/2021 4 400 4,500.00 4 277 3,193.81 01/06/2021 8 876 9,574.68 - - - 02/06/2021 12 924 9,683.52 - - - 04/06/2021 1 200 2,040.00 1 1 10.60 07/06/2021 2 200 2,020.00 - - - 08/06/2021 4 400 3,980.00 1 122 1,232.20 10/06/2021 1 200 1,980.00 - - - 11/06/2021 - - - 8 400 4,060.00 14/06/2021 2 203 2,030.00 - - - 15/06/2021 6 597 5,970.00 4 600 6,198.00 16/06/2021 8 1,400 13,440.00 5 657 6,379.47 18/06/2021 4 600 5,640.00 - - - 21/06/2021 6 1,000 9,000.00 - - - 22/06/2021 5 600 5,160.00 - - - 24/06/2021 - - - 6 343 3,114.44 25/06/2021 - - - 9 600 5,580.00 28/06/2021 1 200 1,894.00 5 800 7,664.00 29/06/2021 3 201 1,909.50 6 401 3,877.67 30/06/2021 1 200 1,880.00 - - -

MEDINCELL

Public limited company with a capital of € 221 683.48

Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou

444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register

