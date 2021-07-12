Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for MEDINCELL
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between MEDINCELL (Paris:MEDCL) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 19,355 shares
- € 270,935.67
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 706
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 705
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 76,603 shares for € 926,491.56
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,802 shares for € 958,751.11
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 18,554 shares
- € 239,450.07
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 587
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 64,075 shares for € 532,909.06
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 68,919 shares for € 598,688.89
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 200,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|
Traded volume in
EUR
|Total
|
706
|
76,603
|
926,491.56
|
705
|
75,802
|
958,751.11
|04/01/2021
|
4
|
200
|
2,120.00
|
20
|
2,200
|
23,804.00
|05/01/2021
|
9
|
800
|
8,632.00
|
80
|
9,600
|
124,032.00
|06/01/2021
|
35
|
3,600
|
45,216.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/01/2021
|
2
|
200
|
2,900.00
|
53
|
6,400
|
100,352.00
|11/01/2021
|
8
|
1,200
|
17,280.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|12/01/2021
|
6
|
600
|
8,580.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|13/01/2021
|
17
|
1,000
|
13,940.00
|
6
|
800
|
12,120.00
|14/01/2021
|
5
|
600
|
8,460.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|15/01/2021
|
4
|
600
|
8,460.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/01/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
1,600
|
24,240.00
|19/01/2021
|
2
|
400
|
5,900.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/01/2021
|
3
|
400
|
6,380.00
|
19
|
2,800
|
44,940.00
|21/01/2021
|
8
|
800
|
12,520.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/01/2021
|
33
|
3,800
|
56,430.00
|
22
|
1,461
|
22,017.27
|25/01/2021
|
24
|
2,600
|
36,582.00
|
11
|
1,138
|
16,148.22
|26/01/2021
|
32
|
3,600
|
49,176.00
|
22
|
2,600
|
36,348.00
|27/01/2021
|
5
|
600
|
8,040.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/01/2021
|
7
|
1,000
|
13,000.00
|
8
|
600
|
7,980.00
|29/01/2021
|
2
|
400
|
5,260.00
|
17
|
2,000
|
27,240.00
|01/02/2021
|
1
|
75
|
1,035.00
|
4
|
400
|
5,660.00
|02/02/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
200
|
2,860.00
|03/02/2021
|
11
|
1,725
|
23,787.75
|
3
|
400
|
5,792.00
|04/02/2021
|
8
|
1,000
|
13,780.00
|
16
|
1,654
|
23,172.54
|05/02/2021
|
3
|
600
|
8,220.00
|
4
|
346
|
4,802.48
|08/02/2021
|
5
|
600
|
8,178.00
|
8
|
800
|
11,080.00
|09/02/2021
|
5
|
600
|
8,160.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/02/2021
|
3
|
600
|
8,082.00
|
6
|
404
|
5,534.80
|11/02/2021
|
23
|
2,600
|
33,280.00
|
15
|
1,396
|
18,203.84
|12/02/2021
|
7
|
1,000
|
13,010.00
|
9
|
1,200
|
15,816.00
|15/02/2021
|
2
|
235
|
3,052.65
|
13
|
1,000
|
13,240.00
|16/02/2021
|
6
|
765
|
10,174.50
|
9
|
1,000
|
13,600.00
|17/02/2021
|
1
|
1
|
13.60
|
4
|
600
|
8,220.00
|18/02/2021
|
20
|
1,199
|
16,006.65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/02/2021
|
12
|
1,200
|
15,360.00
|
1
|
200
|
2,620.00
|22/02/2021
|
21
|
1,800
|
21,852.00
|
5
|
454
|
5,579.66
|23/02/2021
|
19
|
2,200
|
25,542.00
|
22
|
1,580
|
18,754.60
|24/02/2021
|
7
|
600
|
7,080.00
|
8
|
966
|
11,534.04
|25/02/2021
|
3
|
400
|
4,660.00
|
2
|
201
|
2,371.80
|26/02/2021
|
11
|
1,200
|
13,812.00
|
10
|
1,000
|
11,800.00
|01/03/2021
|
2
|
201
|
2,371.80
|
5
|
649
|
7,736.08
|02/03/2021
|
8
|
400
|
4,732.00
|
2
|
350
|
4,235.00
|03/03/2021
|
9
|
778
|
9,048.14
|
1
|
200
|
2,380.00
|04/03/2021
|
7
|
821
|
9,285.51
|
5
|
406
|
4,648.70
|05/03/2021
|
20
|
1,800
|
19,746.00
|
7
|
994
|
11,033.40
|08/03/2021
|
5
|
800
|
8,880.00
|
12
|
1,600
|
18,208.00
|09/03/2021
|
5
|
243
|
2,716.74
|
15
|
1,200
|
13,980.00
|10/03/2021
|
4
|
757
|
8,962.88
|
8
|
1,000
|
12,040.00
|11/03/2021
|
5
|
600
|
7,080.00
|
2
|
200
|
2,420.00
|12/03/2021
|
3
|
201
|
2,331.60
|
5
|
600
|
7,158.00
|15/03/2021
|
3
|
399
|
4,728.15
|
7
|
400
|
4,828.00
|16/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
200
|
2,420.00
|17/03/2021
|
8
|
600
|
7,080.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|18/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
400
|
4,780.00
|19/03/2021
|
6
|
1,000
|
11,600.00
|
5
|
600
|
7,050.00
|22/03/2021
|
9
|
1,200
|
13,620.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|23/03/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
1,000
|
11,530.00
|24/03/2021
|
4
|
400
|
4,580.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|25/03/2021
|
10
|
1,000
|
11,160.00
|
2
|
204
|
2,325.60
|26/03/2021
|
6
|
600
|
6,960.00
|
11
|
2,196
|
25,715.16
|30/03/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,300.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|31/03/2021
|
3
|
200
|
2,290.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|01/04/2021
|
2
|
400
|
4,580.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|06/04/2021
|
6
|
400
|
4,500.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|07/04/2021
|
2
|
400
|
4,420.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/04/2021
|
2
|
400
|
4,340.00
|
3
|
200
|
2,200.00
|12/04/2021
|
10
|
1,000
|
10,600.00
|
14
|
800
|
8,616.00
|13/04/2021
|
5
|
200
|
2,140.00
|
3
|
400
|
4,380.00
|15/04/2021
|
2
|
400
|
4,300.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|16/04/2021
|
6
|
400
|
4,220.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/04/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,160.00
|
11
|
1,000
|
10,880.00
|20/04/2021
|
9
|
800
|
8,952.00
|
10
|
1,400
|
15,834.00
|21/04/2021
|
9
|
979
|
10,710.26
|
4
|
474
|
5,247.18
|22/04/2021
|
2
|
221
|
2,389.01
|
-
|
-
|
-
|23/04/2021
|
3
|
200
|
2,140.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|26/04/2021
|
3
|
200
|
2,120.00
|
7
|
726
|
7,964.22
|27/04/2021
|
6
|
600
|
6,480.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
400
|
4,380.00
|29/04/2021
|
5
|
1,000
|
10,800.00
|
2
|
400
|
4,460.00
|30/04/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
400
|
4,340.00
|03/05/2021
|
7
|
600
|
6,420.00
|
2
|
400
|
4,360.00
|04/05/2021
|
6
|
800
|
8,360.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|05/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
400
|
4,220.00
|06/05/2021
|
6
|
600
|
6,180.00
|
3
|
200
|
2,080.00
|07/05/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,060.00
|
1
|
200
|
2,100.00
|10/05/2021
|
8
|
800
|
8,040.00
|
3
|
200
|
2,020.00
|11/05/2021
|
7
|
554
|
5,434.74
|
1
|
41
|
410.00
|12/05/2021
|
2
|
246
|
2,366.52
|
16
|
1,159
|
11,671.13
|13/05/2021
|
6
|
800
|
7,944.00
|
2
|
248
|
2,484.96
|14/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
552
|
5,635.92
|17/05/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,020.00
|
4
|
200
|
2,080.00
|18/05/2021
|
4
|
1,000
|
10,250.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/05/2021
|
4
|
200
|
2,000.00
|
1
|
1
|
10.30
|20/05/2021
|
2
|
201
|
2,050.20
|
1
|
1
|
10.24
|21/05/2021
|
8
|
801
|
8,138.16
|
1
|
1
|
10.20
|24/05/2021
|
4
|
46
|
460.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|25/05/2021
|
3
|
154
|
1,540.00
|
1
|
200
|
2,040.00
|26/05/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,040.00
|
6
|
799
|
8,325.58
|27/05/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
1,800
|
19,242.00
|28/05/2021
|
3
|
200
|
2,200.00
|
14
|
1,800
|
20,088.00
|31/05/2021
|
4
|
400
|
4,500.00
|
4
|
277
|
3,193.81
|01/06/2021
|
8
|
876
|
9,574.68
|
-
|
-
|
-
|02/06/2021
|
12
|
924
|
9,683.52
|
-
|
-
|
-
|04/06/2021
|
1
|
200
|
2,040.00
|
1
|
1
|
10.60
|07/06/2021
|
2
|
200
|
2,020.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|08/06/2021
|
4
|
400
|
3,980.00
|
1
|
122
|
1,232.20
|10/06/2021
|
1
|
200
|
1,980.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|11/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
400
|
4,060.00
|14/06/2021
|
2
|
203
|
2,030.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|15/06/2021
|
6
|
597
|
5,970.00
|
4
|
600
|
6,198.00
|16/06/2021
|
8
|
1,400
|
13,440.00
|
5
|
657
|
6,379.47
|18/06/2021
|
4
|
600
|
5,640.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|21/06/2021
|
6
|
1,000
|
9,000.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/06/2021
|
5
|
600
|
5,160.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
343
|
3,114.44
|25/06/2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
600
|
5,580.00
|28/06/2021
|
1
|
200
|
1,894.00
|
5
|
800
|
7,664.00
|29/06/2021
|
3
|
201
|
1,909.50
|
6
|
401
|
3,877.67
|30/06/2021
|
1
|
200
|
1,880.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
MEDINCELL
Public limited company with a capital of € 221 683.48
Registered office: 3 rue des Frères Lumière 34830 Jacou
444 606 750 R.C.S. on the Montpellier Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005635/en/Medincell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare