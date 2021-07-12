EQS-Adhoc Change in the Group Executive Board
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Board of Directors of Geberit AG has appointed Tobias Knechtle as the new Head of Group Executive Area Finance (CFO) and as a member of the Group Executive Board. He will join the company on 1 November 2021, replacing Roland Iff, who is set to retire at the end of 2021.
