EQS-Adhoc Change in the Group Executive Board

Change in the Group Executive Board

12-Jul-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors of Geberit AG has appointed Tobias Knechtle as the new Head of Group Executive Area Finance (CFO) and as a member of the Group Executive Board. He will join the company on 1 November 2021, replacing Roland Iff, who is set to retire at the end of 2021.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/groupexecutiveboard. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


