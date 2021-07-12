EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Group Executive Board



12-Jul-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Directors of Geberit AG has appointed Tobias Knechtle as the new Head of Group Executive Area Finance (CFO) and as a member of the Group Executive Board. He will join the company on 1 November 2021, replacing Roland Iff, who is set to retire at the end of 2021.