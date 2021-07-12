checkAd

Claranova Joins the Top 5 of France’s 100 most Important Software Publishers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 18:00  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

After being included in the top 10 in 2019, Claranova (Paris:CLA) confirms its status as a technology leader by moving up to 5th place in this year’s Truffle 100 ranking of France’s most important independent software vendors (ISVs). By gaining two places this year, Claranova registered the most important increase in the top 10 of the sector’s leading companies.

Created by the private equity firm, Truffle Capital, and the research and consulting firm, Teknowlogy, the Truffle 100 is the de facto benchmark for the French software publishing industry, promoting the sector’s vitality, job and value creation and innovation.

With revenue for FY 2019-2020 of €409 million, up from €262 million in the prior period, Claranova is gaining ground on the sector’s long-standing market leaders like Cegid, Murex, Sopra Steria, and Dassault Système, illustrating the significant growth potential of its businesses, most of which were launched just five years ago. Claranova in addition stands in this ranking as the only company in the top hundred focused on the B2C1 segment. With tens of millions of users in more than 15 countries (95% of revenue from outside France), and a highly diversified business mix, Claranova’s development reflects a global approach to the world of technology which is a major source of resilience for a sector in constant transformation.

Within an overall French market that grew 4.3% in 2020 (with sales lower for one third of the companies in the top 100), Claranova achieved growth of 56%, including 22% at constant consolidation scope for FY 2019-2020. This performance was renewed in the first nine months of FY 2020-2021, with €373 million in revenue (+28%), and is expected to continue in the years ahead with Claranova targeting annual revenue of €700 million and an EBITDA margin of 10%2 for 2023.

To consult the complete list of companies included in the 2021 edition of the Truffle 100: https://www.truffle100.fr/2021.html

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global technology company, home of digital brands and services acclaimed by millions of users across the world. With average annual growth of more than 45% over the last three years and revenue of 409 million euros in FY 2019-2020, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 700+ employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:
https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 B2C or Business-to-Consumer refers to the process where businesses sell products and services directly to individual consumers.
2 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

CODES
Ticker:  CLA
ISIN : FR0013426004
www.claranova.com

Claranova Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claranova Joins the Top 5 of France’s 100 most Important Software Publishers Regulatory News: After being included in the top 10 in 2019, Claranova (Paris:CLA) confirms its status as a technology leader by moving up to 5th place in this year’s Truffle 100 ranking of France’s most important independent software vendors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21PlanetArt Acquires Assets of Award-winning Personalized Children’s Book Publisher, I See Me!
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Avanquest, the Software Publishing Division of Claranova, Launches SignPDF, a New Digital Signature Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten