checkAd

Theraclion's Sales Multiplied by 5 in The First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 18:00  |  51   |   |   

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative healthtech company with its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform, today announces its sales revenues for the first half of 2021.

Theraclion on its way to recover pre Covid performances

After several months of lockdown and suspension of non-urgent medical treatments due to the global health crisis, Theraclion’s commercial activity has resumed. Intensified efforts have been dedicated to the sales of systems and services. As a result, 4 systems (including 3 second hand) were sold against 0 in 2020 and services have increased by 25%. In the first half of 2021,Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of € 885 K a fivefold increase on 2020 on its way to recover the level of activities in the pre Covid period.

Half year revenue/K€

S1 2021

S1 2020

Variation

Sales of systems

659

 

na

Sales of consumables

131

93

41%

Sales of services

95

76

25%

Total sales Theraclion SA

885

169

424%

 

 

 

 

Out of which Thyroid and Breast

811

136

496%

Out of which Varicose Veins

74

33

125%

Getting ready for a successful second semester with a solid strategy

Theraclion is now reaching a new level of technological maturity with the development of SONOVEIN S. This new system allow doctors to treat at least twice as fast the patients for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins. On ECHOPULSE platform, a phase 2 investigation is underway in partnership with the cancer centre of University of Virginia (United States) for patients with stage 1, 2 & 3 invasive breast cancer using the combination with immuno-therapy an chemio-therapy.

Seite 1 von 2
Theraclion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Theraclion's Sales Multiplied by 5 in The First Half of 2021 Regulatory News: THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative healthtech company with its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform, today announces its sales revenues for the first half of 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21CORRECTING and REPLACING: Theraclion Strengthens Its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Theraclion Strengthens its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten