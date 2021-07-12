Theraclion's Sales Multiplied by 5 in The First Half of 2021

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative healthtech company with its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform, today announces its sales revenues for the first half of 2021.

After several months of lockdown and suspension of non-urgent medical treatments due to the global health crisis, Theraclion’s commercial activity has resumed. Intensified efforts have been dedicated to the sales of systems and services. As a result, 4 systems (including 3 second hand) were sold against 0 in 2020 and services have increased by 25%. In the first half of 2021,Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of € 885 K a fivefold increase on 2020 on its way to recover the level of activities in the pre Covid period.

Half year revenue/K€ S1 2021 S1 2020 Variation Sales of systems 659 na Sales of consumables 131 93 41% Sales of services 95 76 25% Total sales Theraclion SA 885 169 424% Out of which Thyroid and Breast 811 136 496% Out of which Varicose Veins 74 33 125%

Getting ready for a successful second semester with a solid strategy

Theraclion is now reaching a new level of technological maturity with the development of SONOVEIN S. This new system allow doctors to treat at least twice as fast the patients for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins. On ECHOPULSE platform, a phase 2 investigation is underway in partnership with the cancer centre of University of Virginia (United States) for patients with stage 1, 2 & 3 invasive breast cancer using the combination with immuno-therapy an chemio-therapy.