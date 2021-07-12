Theraclion's Sales Multiplied by 5 in The First Half of 2021
THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative healthtech company with its leading edge high-tech echotherapy platform, today announces its sales revenues for the first half of 2021.
Theraclion on its way to recover pre Covid performances
After several months of lockdown and suspension of non-urgent medical treatments due to the global health crisis, Theraclion’s commercial activity has resumed. Intensified efforts have been dedicated to the sales of systems and services. As a result, 4 systems (including 3 second hand) were sold against 0 in 2020 and services have increased by 25%. In the first half of 2021,Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of € 885 K a fivefold increase on 2020 on its way to recover the level of activities in the pre Covid period.
|
Half year revenue/K€
|
S1 2021
|
S1 2020
|
Variation
|
Sales of systems
|
659
|
|
na
|
Sales of consumables
|
131
|
93
|
41%
|
Sales of services
|
95
|
76
|
25%
|
Total sales Theraclion SA
|
885
|
169
|
424%
|
|
|
|
|
Out of which Thyroid and Breast
|
811
|
136
|
496%
|
Out of which Varicose Veins
|
74
|
33
|
125%
Getting ready for a successful second semester with a solid strategy
Theraclion is now reaching a new level of technological maturity with the development of SONOVEIN S. This new system allow doctors to treat at least twice as fast the patients for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins. On ECHOPULSE platform, a phase 2 investigation is underway in partnership with the cancer centre of University of Virginia (United States) for patients with stage 1, 2 & 3 invasive breast cancer using the combination with immuno-therapy an chemio-therapy.
