Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 18:00  |  36   |   |   

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) (“Sinclair”) today announced that John McClure has been named Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. McClure will lead the company's information security program across all business functions. Additionally, Mr. McClure will define and be responsible for creating and executing Sinclair’s security vision, strategy, and operating model across its entire portfolio. Mr. McClure will work closely with Sinclair’s leadership and business leaders to allow for Sinclair to continue its rapid growth and innovation in the media field while protecting and managing risk to Sinclair’s systems and networks. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.

“I am very excited to join Sinclair’s executive team, working closely with all business functions to enable the secure delivery and protection of Sinclair’s critical services,” Mr. McClure said. “Today’s cybersecurity landscape creates an exceptional level of risk to businesses and I look forward to continuing and strengthening Sinclair’s commitment to safeguarding its data and networks and delivering secure services to its consumers.”

Mr. McClure comes with more than 25 years of experience working in positions focused on secure infrastructure and information security. Prior to Sinclair, he spent almost 6 years building and leading the information security program at Laureate Education, Inc. In Mr. McClure’s last position, he served as Laureate’s Global Chief Information Security Officer.

In making the announcement, Mr. Bark said, “John is a respected and seasoned information security leader with an impressive background of leading large and diverse organizations. I look forward to working with and supporting him in tackling some of today’s most difficult cybersecurity challenges. We are thrilled to bring him on as an addition to our team.”

Mr. McClure is a proud military veteran, having served over eight active years in US Army Aviation. After leaving active military duty, Mr. McClure joined a number of firms primarily supporting the US Government Intelligence Community for over 20 years. Mr. McClure holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information System Technology from George Washington University. Mr. McClure served as an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia and holds a number of relevant information security related certifications.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Wertpapier


